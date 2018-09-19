Log in
Wheelock and : Letter to Non-registered Shareholders - Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2018

09/19/2018 | 11:18am CEST

WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED 會德豐有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

€׵࠰ಥൗ̅ϓͭٙϞࠢʮ̡

Stock Code ٰ΅˾໮j 20

20 September 2018

Dear Non-registered ShareholdersNote,

Notification of Publication of Interim Report 2018 (the "Interim Report")

We hereby notify you that the Interim Report of Wheelock and Company Limited (the "Company"), in both English and Chinese language, has been published and is now available on the Company's website atwww.wheelockcompany.com.

If you would like to receive the Interim Report in printed form, please send a notice of request to the Company, c/o the Company's Registrars (the "Registrars"), Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22,

Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, by post or by hand delivery, or via email towheelockcompany-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com. Such notice of request should contain your full name(s) in English, address and contact telephone number, together with the relevant words (i.e. instruction in writing) regarding your request.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Registrars' Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980-1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of Wheelock and Company Limited

Wilson W S Chan

Company Secretary

Note:

"Non-registered Shareholders" refer to such persons or companies whose shares are held in The Central Clearing and Settlement System and who have notified the Company from time to time through Hong Kong Securities Clearing Company Limited that such persons or companies wish to receive Corporate Communications (as defined in the Listing Rules) of the Company.

致非登記股東附註

二○一八年中期報告書（「中期報告書」）已予以刊發的通知

͉ʮ̡ତᔫஷٝ ტɨdึᅃᔮϞࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™ٙʕಂజѓࣣٙߵ˖و͉ʿʕ˖و͉ତʊ̊೯d Ԩʊ׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१ www.wheelockcompany.com ೮༱Զʮ଺ቡᚎf

ν ტɨ૧ϗ՟ʕಂజѓࣣٙΙՏ͉dሗ˸ඉ੔אɛ˓৔჈˙όΣ͉ʮ̡೯̈€͉͟ʮٰ̡΅ཀ˒ ೮াஈՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡€˜ٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈ™˾ϗdՉήѧމ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 22 ᅽࠅ Ӌ

ஷٝdאਗ਼޴ᗫٙஷٝཥඉЇ wheelockcompany-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com f޴ᗫٙࠅӋஷٝ඲ʫ༱ ტɨٙҁ ዆ߵ˖֑ΤΌᄳeήѧʿᑌഖཥ༑໮ᇁd˸ʿ ტɨٙࠅӋٙ޴ᗫܸͪο̩f

ν ტɨ࿁͉ՌϞ΂Оဲਪdሗ׵݋ಂɓЇʞ€࠰ಥʮ଺৿ಂৰ̮ɪʹɘࣛЇɨʹʞࣛdߧཥٰ΅ ཀ˒೮াஈ܄˒؂ਕᆠᇞ (852) 2980-1333 ݟ༔f

會德豐有限公司

ʮ̡।ࣣ 陳永生 ˾Б

ɚ´ɓɞϋɘ˜ɚɤ˚

ڝൗj˜ڢ೮াٰ؇™ܸՉٰ΅π׳׵ʕ̯ഐၑʿʹϗӻ୕ٙɛɻאʮ̡dϾ˼Ŋ˼ࡁʊ຾ீཀ࠰ಥʕ̯ഐၑϞࠢʮ̡ ʔࣛΣ͉ʮ̡೯̈ஷٝdڌͪ༈ഃɛɻאʮ̡ҎૐϗՑ͉ʮ̡ٙʮ̡ஷৃ€ܲɪ̹஝ۆהޢ֛f

Ref. 00020-7

Disclaimer

Wheelock and Company Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 09:17:04 UTC
