WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED (0020)
Wheelock and : Letter to Shareholders (Website Option) - Notice of Publication of Interim Report 2018

09/19/2018 | 11:13am CEST

WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED 會德豐有限公司

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

€׵࠰ಥൗ̅ϓͭٙϞࠢʮ̡

Stock Code ٰ΅˾໮j20

20 September 2018

To: Shareholders who have selected the Website Option

Publication of Interim Report 2018 (the "Interim Report")

The English and Chinese versions of the Interim Report of Wheelock and Company Limited (the "Company") are now available on the Company's website atwww.wheelockcompany.com. You may access the Interim Report by clicking "Investor Relations" on the home page of the Company's website atwww.wheelockcompany.com, and then select "Interim Report" for the Interim Report.

We would advise that you have chosen (or are deemed under the relevant provisions of the Listing Rules of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited to have chosen) to receive the Interim Report by accessing it on the Company's website. In the event that for any reason, you have difficulty in receiving or gaining access to the Interim Report on the Company's website, the Company will, promptly upon your request, send the Interim Report to you in printed form free-of-charge. Furthermore, notwithstanding any choice of the means or language for the receipt of corporate communications (viz. annual report, interim report, etc.) previously made by Shareholder(s) and communicated to the Company, Shareholder(s) has/have the option (which may be exercised at any time by giving reasonable prior notice to the Company) of changing the choice from the use of electronic means (if previously so chosen) to receiving printed version(s) (or vice versa) in future, and/or changing or making the choice of printed language version(s) to English only, Chinese only or both English and Chinese for receiving corporate communications in future. Such notice of request and/or notice of choice or change of choice should contain the full name(s) in English, address and contact telephone number of the relevant Shareholder(s), together with the relevant words (i.e. instruction in writing) regarding the request, and/or making or change of choice, and should be sent to the Company, c/o the Company's Registrars (the "Registrars"),

Tricor Tengis Limited, at Level 22, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Hong Kong, by post or by hand delivery, or via email towheelockcompany-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.com.

Should you have any queries in relation to this letter, please contact the Registrars' Customer Service Hotline at (852) 2980-1333 between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m., Monday to Friday (excluding Hong Kong public holidays).

Wheelock and Company Limited

致：已選取網站方案的股東

二○一八年中期報告書（「中期報告書」）的刊發

ึᅃᔮϞࠢʮ̡€˜͉ʮ̡™ʕಂజѓࣣٙߵ˖و͉ʿʕ˖و͉ʊ׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१ www.wheelockcompany.com ೮༱fνࠅቡᚎʕಂజѓࣣdሗί͉ʮ̡ၣ१www.wheelockcompany.comٙʕ˖˴ࠫܲ˜ҳ༟٫ᗫڷ™ᙷdΎܲ˜ʕ ಂజѓ™ᙷԸቡᚎʕಂజѓࣣf

ধΣ ტɨЪ̈ஷٝd ტɨʊ፯኿€א࣬ኽ࠰ಥᑌΥʹ׸הϞࠢʮ̡ɪ̹஝ۆٙ޴ᗫૢ˖஗ൖމʊ፯኿ீ ཀ͉ʮ̡ၣ१ϗ՟ʕಂజѓࣣf ტɨνΪ΂ОࡡΪίϗ՟אቡᚎ׵͉ʮ̡ၣ१೯бٙʕಂజѓࣣࣛ̈ତѢᗭd͉ ʮ̡ึᏐ ტɨٙࠅӋးҞе൬Σ ტɨ৔჈ʕಂజѓࣣٙΙՏ͉fϤ̮dೌሞٰ؇ʘۃಀщ࿁ϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃ€у մϋజѓeʕಂజѓഃʘ˙όאႧ˖و͉Ъ̈΂О፯኿Ԩਗ਼޴ᗫ፯኿ஷ͉ٝʮ̡dٰ؇ޫኹϞ፯኿ᛆ€̙ᎇࣛΣ͉ ʮ̡೯̈ܦ຅ٙཫ΋ஷٝБԴ༈፯኿ᛆd˸һҷ־Ŋ־ഃ˚ܝϗ՟ʮ̡ஷৃٙ፯኿dܼ̍ఱϗ՟˙όϾԊd͟Դ ͜ཥɿ˙ό€߰ʊಀЪ̈༈፯኿ϾԊһҷމϗ՟ΙՏ͉€ˀʘ͵್dʿŊאఱϗ՟ΙՏ͉ٙႧ˖و͉Ъ̈һҷאЪ ̈፯኿€޴ᗫ፯኿މ̥ϗ՟ߵ˖و͉dא̥ϗ՟ʕ˖و͉dאΝࣛϗ՟ߵ˖ʿʕ˖و͉f޴ᗫࠅӋʿŊאЪ̈אһ ҷ፯኿ٙஷٝ඲ʫ༱޴ᗫٰ؇ٙҁ዆ߵ˖֑ΤΌᄳeήѧʿᑌഖཥ༑໮ᇁd˸ʿ޴ᗫࠅӋʿŊאЪ̈אһҷ፯኿ٙ ܸͪο̩d˸ඉ੔אɛ˓৔჈˙ό৔༺͉ʮ̡€͉͟ʮٰ̡΅ཀ˒೮াஈՙԳ೮ઠࣛϞࠢʮ̡€˜ٰ΅ཀ˒೮াஈ™

˾ϗdՉήѧމ࠰ಥެΧɽ༸؇ 183 ໮Υձʕː 22 ᅽdאཥඉЇ wheelockcompany-ecom@hk.tricorglobal.comf

ν ტɨ࿁͉ՌϞ΂Оဲਪdሗ׵݋ಂɓЇʞ€࠰ಥʮ଺৿ಂৰ̮ɪʹɘࣛЇɨʹʞࣛdߧཥٰ΅ཀ˒೮া ஈ܄˒؂ਕᆠᇞ (852) 2980-1333 ݟ༔f

會德豐有限公司

ɚ´ɓɞϋɘ˜ɚɤ˚

Ref. 00020-6

Disclaimer

Wheelock and Company Limited published this content on 19 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2018 09:12:03 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2018 51 569 M
EBIT 2018 22 231 M
Net income 2018 13 005 M
Debt 2018 86 217 M
Yield 2018 3,17%
P/E ratio 2018 7,57
P/E ratio 2019 7,16
EV / Sales 2018 3,62x
EV / Sales 2019 3,16x
Capitalization 100 B
Chart WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wheelock and Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 72,8  HKD
Spread / Average Target 49%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Kuen Woo Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Yiu Cheung Tsui Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tin Hoi Ng Deputy Chairman
Woo Shou Ting Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwong Yiu Wong Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED-11.70%12 554
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-3.85%43 895
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-10.34%42 915
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.-6.13%33 171
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD-26.88%29 649
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD-12.30%28 375
