Wheelock and : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - U.S.$5,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme by Wheelock and Company Limited, Wheelock Finance Limited and Wheelock MTN (BVI) Limited

10/10/2019 | 05:36am EDT

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

This announcement is for information purposes only and does not constitute an invitation or offer to acquire, purchase or subscribe for securities.

This announcement does not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States. The securities have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") or with any securities regulatory authority of any state of the United States or other jurisdiction. The securities are being offered and sold outside the United States in reliance on Regulation S under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold within the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act. No public offering of the securities will be made in the United States or in any other jurisdiction where such an offering is restricted or prohibited.

NOTICE OF LISTING ON

THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED

WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED

(會德豐有限公司)

(incorporated with limited liability in Hong Kong)

(as Issuer and Guarantor)

Stock Code: 20

and

WHEELOCK FINANCE LIMITED

(incorporated with limited liability in Hong Kong)

(as Issuer)

and

WHEELOCK MTN (BVI) LIMITED

(incorporated with limited liability in the British Virgin Islands)

(as Issuer)

U.S.$ 5,000,000,000

MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME

Arranger and Dealer

HSBC

Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of the U.S.$5,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme") for a period of 12 months after 10 October 2019 by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of the Laws of Hong Kong) only, as described in the Offering Circular dated 10 October 2019. The listing of the Programme is expected to become effective on 11 October 2019.

10 October 2019

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Wheelock and Company Limited comprises Mr. Douglas C. K. Woo, Mr. Stephen T. H. Ng, Mr. Stewart C. K. Leung, Mr. Paul Y. C. Tsui, Mr. Ricky K. Y. Wong and Mrs. Mignonne Cheng, together with seven Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Tak Hay Chau, Mr. Winston K. W. Leong, Mr. Alan H. Smith, Mr. Richard Y. S. Tang, Mr. Kenneth W. S. Ting, Ms. Nancy S. L. Tse and Dr. Glenn S. Yee.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Wheelock Finance Limited comprises Mr. Stephen T. H. Ng, Mr. Paul Y. C. Tsui and Mr. Peter Z. K. Pao.

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Wheelock MTN (BVI) Limited comprises Mr. Stephen T. H. Ng, Mr. Paul Y. C. Tsui and Mr. Peter Z. K. Pao.

Disclaimer

Wheelock and Company Limited published this content on 10 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 October 2019 09:35:05 UTC
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 51 066 M
EBIT 2019 26 875 M
Net income 2019 16 119 M
Debt 2019 98 621 M
Yield 2019 3,76%
P/E ratio 2019 5,61x
P/E ratio 2020 5,84x
EV / Sales2019 3,70x
EV / Sales2020 3,03x
Capitalization 90 136 M
Chart WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wheelock and Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 61,41  HKD
Last Close Price 44,00  HKD
Spread / Highest target 70,5%
Spread / Average Target 39,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Kuen Woo Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Yiu Cheung Tsui Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tin Hoi Ng Deputy Chairman
Woo Shou Ting Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwong Yiu Wong Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED-1.79%11 489
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED-2.34%40 075
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LIMITED-6.16%35 122
CHINA RESOURCES LAND LIMITED13.27%30 169
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS COMPANY LIMITED7.80%28 216
MITSUBISHI ESTATE CO., LTD.23.27%26 651
