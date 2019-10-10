Wheelock and : Notice of Listing on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited - U.S.$5,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme by Wheelock and Company Limited, Wheelock Finance Limited and Wheelock MTN (BVI) Limited

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.
NOTICE OF LISTING ON
THE STOCK EXCHANGE OF HONG KONG LIMITED
WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED
(會德豐有限公司)
(incorporated with limited liability in Hong Kong)
(as Issuer and Guarantor)
Stock Code: 20
and
WHEELOCK FINANCE LIMITED
(incorporated with limited liability in Hong Kong)
(as Issuer)
and
WHEELOCK MTN (BVI) LIMITED
(incorporated with limited liability in the British Virgin Islands)
(as Issuer)
U.S.$ 5,000,000,000
MEDIUM TERM NOTE PROGRAMME
Arranger and Dealer
HSBC
Application has been made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the listing of the U.S.$5,000,000,000 Medium Term Note Programme (the "Programme") for a period of 12 months after 10 October 2019 by way of debt issues to professional investors (as defined in Chapter 37 of the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited and in the Securities and Futures Ordinance (Cap. 571) of the Laws of Hong Kong) only, as described in the Offering Circular dated 10 October 2019. The listing of the Programme is expected to become effective on 11 October 2019.
10 October 2019
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Wheelock and Company Limited comprises Mr. Douglas C. K. Woo, Mr. Stephen T. H. Ng, Mr. Stewart C. K. Leung, Mr. Paul Y. C. Tsui, Mr. Ricky K. Y. Wong and Mrs. Mignonne Cheng, together with seven Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Tak Hay Chau, Mr. Winston K. W. Leong, Mr. Alan H. Smith, Mr. Richard Y. S. Tang, Mr. Kenneth W. S. Ting, Ms. Nancy S. L. Tse and Dr. Glenn S. Yee.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Wheelock Finance Limited comprises Mr. Stephen T. H. Ng, Mr. Paul Y. C. Tsui and Mr. Peter Z. K. Pao.
As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of Wheelock MTN (BVI) Limited comprises Mr. Stephen T. H. Ng, Mr. Paul Y. C. Tsui and Mr. Peter Z. K. Pao.
