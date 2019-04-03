Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Stock Exchange of Hong Kong  >  Wheelock and Company Limited    0020   HK0020000177

WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED

(0020)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Wheelock and : Press Release - Wheelock HK$2 billion Sustainability Linked Loan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/03/2019 | 11:37pm EDT

Wheelock's HK$2 billion Sustainability Linked Loan

First of Its Kind in Hong Kong

4 April 2019, Hong Kong - Wheelock and Company Limited (SEHK: 00020) ("Wheelock") is pleased to announce that it has signed a five-year Sustainability Linked Loan Facility ("Facility") in the amount of HK$2 billion. The Facility is raised through Wheelock Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wheelock, and will be used to finance general corporate funding requirements.

The Facility is the first Sustainability Linked Loan in Hong Kong. It has been put in place through collaboration with BNP Paribas as Sustainability Coordinator and Facility Agent, and BNP Paribas and Mizuho Bank as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunners. Wheelock's ESG performance is assessed by Sustainalytics, an independent third party. The collaboration illustrates a commitment to meaningful sustainability impact on society.

The Facility reflects certain key elements of the Sustainability Linked Loan Principles, a brand new international standard developed by the Loan Market Association, Asia Pacific Loan Market Association and the Loan Syndications and Trading Association.

Wheelock is on a journey to create a more sustainable model in an ecosystem that considers its resilience in the context of global issues. The new Facility will help Wheelock to further its sustainability strategy and performance.

[END]

About Wheelock and Company

Wheelock and Company Limited (HKSE: 00020) ("Wheelock") is a listed property group headquartered in Hong Kong. Building on a commercial heritage that dates back to 1857, the Group is committed to investing in the long-term to generate sustainable, strong and steady return for shareholders.

Total assets of the Group reached HK$592.6 billion as of 31 December, 2018.

www.wheelockcompany.com

Disclaimer from Sustainalytics: The interest rate for this Facility is partially based on Sustainalytics' ESG risk rating of the company. The ESG risk rating produced by Sustainalytics is intended for investors in general, and not for a specific investor, and the share of this rating in the overall assessment of the Borrower is at the sole discretion of the Lender. Sustainalytics is a leading provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings to investors globally.

Media Contacts

Irene Lau, Senior Manager - Corporate

Carol Man, Assistant Officer - Corporate

Communications

Communications

Tel: 2118 2118

Tel: 2118 2103

Email: irenelau@wheelockcompany.com

Email: carolman@wheelockcompany.com

Disclaimer

Wheelock and Company Limited published this content on 04 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2019 03:36:11 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMIT
11:37pWHEELOCK AND : Press Release - Wheelock HK$2 billion Sustainability Linked Loan
PU
04:47aWHEELOCK AND : & Company Limited – Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Move..
PU
03/12WHEELOCK AND : year net down 16% to HK$17.24 billion
AQ
03/12WHEELOCK & COMPANY LIMITED &NDASH; 2 : Note to Editors – Image
PU
03/12WHEELOCK AND : & Company Limited – 2018 Final Results Announcement
PU
03/07WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED : annual earnings release
02/01WHEELOCK AND : HNA's Hong Kong unit sells land parcel to Wheelock for about $500..
RE
2018WHEELOCK AND : & Company Limited – Next Day Disclosure Return
PU
2018WHEELOCK AND : & Company Limited – Monthly Return of Equity Issuer on Move..
PU
2018WHEELOCK AND : Wheelock Finance Limited / Wheelock MTN (BVI) Limited - US$5,000,..
PU
More news
Financials (HKD)
Sales 2019 52 347 M
EBIT 2019 26 651 M
Net income 2019 15 107 M
Debt 2019 80 767 M
Yield 2019 2,70%
P/E ratio 2019 7,92
P/E ratio 2020 7,59
EV / Sales 2019 3,86x
EV / Sales 2020 3,11x
Capitalization 121 B
Chart WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
Wheelock and Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMIT
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 68,1  HKD
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Chun Kuen Woo Chairman, Chief Executive Officer & MD
Yiu Cheung Tsui Group Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Tin Hoi Ng Deputy Chairman
Woo Shou Ting Independent Non-Executive Director
Kwong Yiu Wong Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED31.70%15 446
SUN HUNG KAI PROPERTIES LIMITED27.45%52 154
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP10.78%42 881
CHINA OVERSEAS LAND & INVESTMENT LTD.13.62%42 642
COUNTRY GARDEN HOLDINGS CO LTD29.86%34 214
CK ASSET HOLDINGS LTD25.26%33 855
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About