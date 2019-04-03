Wheelock and : Press Release - Wheelock HK$2 billion Sustainability Linked Loan

Wheelock's HK$2 billion Sustainability Linked Loan

First of Its Kind in Hong Kong

4 April 2019, Hong Kong - Wheelock and Company Limited (SEHK: 00020) ("Wheelock") is pleased to announce that it has signed a five-year Sustainability Linked Loan Facility ("Facility") in the amount of HK$2 billion. The Facility is raised through Wheelock Finance Limited, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Wheelock, and will be used to finance general corporate funding requirements.

The Facility is the first Sustainability Linked Loan in Hong Kong. It has been put in place through collaboration with BNP Paribas as Sustainability Coordinator and Facility Agent, and BNP Paribas and Mizuho Bank as Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunners. Wheelock's ESG performance is assessed by Sustainalytics, an independent third party. The collaboration illustrates a commitment to meaningful sustainability impact on society.

The Facility reflects certain key elements of the Sustainability Linked Loan Principles, a brand new international standard developed by the Loan Market Association, Asia Pacific Loan Market Association and the Loan Syndications and Trading Association.

Wheelock is on a journey to create a more sustainable model in an ecosystem that considers its resilience in the context of global issues. The new Facility will help Wheelock to further its sustainability strategy and performance.

[END]

About Wheelock and Company

Wheelock and Company Limited (HKSE: 00020) ("Wheelock") is a listed property group headquartered in Hong Kong. Building on a commercial heritage that dates back to 1857, the Group is committed to investing in the long-term to generate sustainable, strong and steady return for shareholders.

Total assets of the Group reached HK$592.6 billion as of 31 December, 2018.

www.wheelockcompany.com

Disclaimer from Sustainalytics: The interest rate for this Facility is partially based on Sustainalytics' ESG risk rating of the company. The ESG risk rating produced by Sustainalytics is intended for investors in general, and not for a specific investor, and the share of this rating in the overall assessment of the Borrower is at the sole discretion of the Lender. Sustainalytics is a leading provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) research and ratings to investors globally.