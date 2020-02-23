Log in
WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED

(0020)
Wheelock and : Trading Halt

02/23/2020 | 07:54pm EST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED

(Incorporated in Hong Kong with limited liability)

Stock Code: 20

TRADING HALT

At the request of Wheelock and Company Limited (the "Company"), trading in the securities of the Company on The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited has been/will be halted with effect from 9:00 a.m. on 24 February 2020 pending the release of an announcement pursuant to the Hong Kong Code on Takeovers and Mergers.

For WHEELOCK AND COMPANY LIMITED

Wilson W. S. Chan

Company Secretary

Hong Kong, 24 February 2020

As at the date of this announcement, the Board of Directors of the Company comprises Mr. Douglas C. K. Woo, Mr. Stephen T. H. Ng, Mr. Stewart C. K. Leung, Mr. Paul Y. C. Tsui, Mr. Ricky K. Y. Wong, Mr. Horace W. C. Lee and Mrs. Mignonne Cheng, together with seven Independent Non-executive Directors, namely, Mr. Tak Hay Chau, Mr. Winston K. W. Leong, Mr. Alan H. Smith, Mr. Richard Y. S. Tang, Mr. Kenneth W. S. Ting, Ms. Nancy S. L. Tse and Dr. Glenn S. Yee.

Wheelock and Company Limited - Announcement (24 Feb 2020)

Disclaimer

Wheelock and Company Limited published this content on 24 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 February 2020 00:53:04 UTC
