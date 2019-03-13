Florida-Based White Label Liquid Moves Into New 51,000-Square-Foot Warehouse

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- White Label Liquid, Inc.'s (OTC Pink: WLAB) new, 51,000-square-foot headquarters in Daytona Beach, Florida is now fully operational, allowing the company to better deliver world-class white labeling services for businesses looking to expand into the CBD industry. The new expansion is part of a strategic growth plan put in place by company leadership to better serve both the industry and investors.



(Click here to see a video of White Label Liquid's manufacturing operations and learn more the company.)

White Label Liquid's expert team of scientists and professionals provide an array of products in over 20 categories and 300 SKU's to meet a broad range of customer requests. Their expanded facilities are part of a multi-million dollar investment in upgraded operations that allow the Florida-based company to have all of its manufacturing, packaging, logistics, and business development staff and equipment under one roof.

"We pride ourselves in being a one-stop shop for clients looking to be a part of the booming CBD industry," said White Label Liquid CEO Yaron Elkayam. "Our new, upgraded facilities make that process even more simple and less daunting, helping to deliver our services at a pace that it takes to succeed in business."

Contemporary cannabis businesses are eagerly looking to tap into consumers' increasing desire for CBD-infused gummies, herbs, honey sticks, terpene oils, and pet wellness products. Recent surveys suggest that close to 7 percent of Americans currently use CBD, with that number expected to grow to 25 million or 10 percent of the population by as early as 2025. As a result, experts estimate that the American hemp-derived CBD market will grow to $22 billion by 2022, with the overall global cannabis industry growing to $146.4 billion as early as 2025.

"The CBD market is on the rise, and White Label Liquid plans to be at the forefront of that market for the foreseeable future," said Elkayam. "With this new facility, we'll be well poised to take our company and our investors into the next decade."



About White Label Liquid, Inc.: White Label Liquid is a leading one-stop manufacturing service providing premium custom-blended products containing hemp-derived CBD oil, all of which are sold to a wide variety of companies including major and small brands, chain stores, vape shops, distributors and dealers worldwide. The Company has the capability of producing up to 50,000 units per day in various packaging sizes and shapes using custom labels and customized presentation packaging. It merged last year with Simply Innovative Products, Inc. to create a publicly-traded company dedicated to sharing its veteran industry expertise for the benefit of customers and shareholders alike.

Safe Harbor Statement: This release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements include any that may predict, forecast, indicate, or imply future results, performance or achievements, and may contain the words "estimate", "project", "intend", "forecast", "anticipate", "plan", "planning", "expect", "believe", "likely", "should", "could", "would", "may" or similar words or expressions. Such statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause the company's actual results and financial position to differ materially from those in such statements, which involve risks and uncertainties, including those relating to the Company's ability to grow. Actual results may differ materially from those predicted and any reported should not be considered an indication of future performance. Potential risks and uncertainties include the Company's operating history and resources, economic, competitive, and equity market conditions.



CONTACT:

White Label Liquid, Inc.

386-222-3840

info@whitelabelliquid.com