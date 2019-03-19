White Label Liquid Offers Custom CBD Oils to Meet Rapidly Growing Market Exceeding 10 Million U.S. Consumers

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., March 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via OTC PR WIRE -- As the number of consumers using CBD rises to nearly 10 million people in the U.S., America's largest manufacturer of custom label CBD products, White Label Liquid, Inc. (OTCPink: WLAB) ("the Company") continues to provide resellers with a diverse array of CBD products that can be private labeled to help make them competitive in today's ever-changing marketplace.



(Click here to see a video of White Label Liquid's manufacturing operations and learn more the Company.)

The Company, which recently unveiled a new streamlined website and a 51,000-square-foot all-in-one operations facility, offers cutting-edge solutions for CBD manufacturing, packaging, and private labeling for an array of products in over 20 categories and 300 SKU's. CBD is manufactured in-house, using industry standard, "good manufacturing practices" ("GMP") and state-of-the-art highest-quality assurance testing in the business.

Experts estimate that the American hemp-derived CBD market will grow to $22 billion by 2022, with the overall global cannabis industry growing to $146.4 billion as early as 2025.

"White Label Liquid's team of product manufacturing, packaging, logistics, and business development experts are dedicated to meeting a broad range of customer requests," said White Label Liquid CEO Yaron Elkayam. "With both consumer interest and sales rapidly accelerating, there is no better time for businesses to step into this market and they will find no better partner than White Label to help them succeed."

In addition to CBD oils for consumers and pets, White Label Liquid also helps companies produce and market CBD-infused pre-rolled doobies, gummies, herbs, honey sticks, and pet wellness treats.

About White Label Liquid, Inc.: White Label Liquid is a leading one-stop manufacturing service providing premium custom-blended products containing hemp-derived CBD oil, all of which are sold to a wide variety of companies including major and small brands, chain stores, vape shops, distributors and dealers worldwide. The Company has the capability to produce up to 50,000 units per day in various packaging sizes and shapes using custom labels and customized presentation packaging. It merged last year with the former Simply Innovative Products, Inc. to create a publicly-traded company under the White Label Liquid, Inc. name dedicated to sharing its veteran industry expertise for the benefit of customers and shareholders alike.

