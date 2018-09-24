Log in
Meet our Interns: Francesca Gradara

09/24/2018 | 08:09pm CEST

Have you ever wondered how internship at Whirlpool looks like? To answer this question, we have asked some of our interns, working in different roles, to talk about their experiences at Whirlpool EMEA.

Meet Francesca Gradara, who is working as a Finance & Accounting intern within the Trade Partner Investment team.

Francesca Gradara

I am Francesca, a young woman with a passion for learning. I am now at the end of my amazing and challenging journey at Bocconi University as I will get my Master Degree in International Management in October. The CEMS MIM Program allowed me to enrich my pool of academic and professional experiences and I am proud to be a member of such a vibrant global alliance.
I am currently working at Whirlpool as an intern of the Trade Partner Investment team, within the Italian Market Finance unit.

Why Whirlpool?
I am glad CEMS gave me the precious opportunity to get to know Whirlpool.
Despite the position within the Italian market, working in the HQs location of the EMEA Region means you can breathe the multinational spirit of this corporation and be part of an environment where diverse cultures and cross-national dynamics become your daily routine.
I applied for this role as soon as I heard the company presentation on campus; I felt my background and multiple experiences abroad could fit well with the international dimension of Whirlpool.

In my internship…
The experience in the Trade Partner Investment team was at most instructive and challenging. Not only it allowed me to develop my knowledge and skills in controlling and reporting activities but it also gave me the chance to work jointly with other teams, including Trade Marketing and Sales.
The activities and projects I have been part of, allowed me to gain relevant insights on the entire business and be exposed to the complexities of competing in this industry.

My moment that matters
Every moment since I started in Whirlpool matters; all the time I spent here was valuable and fostered my professional growth.
Working at Whirlpool teaches you that new challenges are always behind the corner and you can bet every day will be different from the previous one. It has been definitely an experience that pushes me a step closer towards the highly qualified professional figure I have always wanted to be.

Looking to build a career that matters? We're always looking for exceptional talents to welcome to our team. Check out Whirlpool EMEA Careers website and apply to one of our internships or full-time jobs.

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 24 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 September 2018 18:08:07 UTC
