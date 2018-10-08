Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Whirlpool    WHR

WHIRLPOOL (WHR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 10/08 09:57:24 pm
112.565 USD   +0.94%
09:38pMEET OUR INTERN : Valentina Vertuccio
PU
05:03pWHIRLPOOL : Places That Matter – Tulsa
PU
10/07WHIRLPOOL : New Indesit Push&Go Dryer gives you easy drying with jus..
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Meet our Interns: Valentina Vertuccio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/08/2018 | 09:38pm CEST

Have you ever wondered how internship at Whirlpool looks like? To answer this question, we have asked some of our interns, working in different roles, to talk about their experiences at Whirlpool EMEA.

Meet Valentina Vertuccio, who is working as a HR intern within the Italy Market Operations team.

I'm very curious and proactive person. During my studies I spent two years travelling around the world and thanks to this experience I've understood that what I wanted to do in my life was in the HR field. People represent for me the main fuel of every company and I strongly believe that I can learn a lot from them and their stories. I'm also very ambitious and in 10 years I see myself as a valued HR partner with the same willingness to learn as today.

Why Whirlpool?
Doing an internship in one of the major world's leading home appliances company, means having a great opportunity for professional and personal growth. Teamwork, Diversity & Inclusion, Spirit of Winning, Respect and Integrity are real ways of thinking that reflect on every action and decision that people make with a continuous improvement approach. Being in the EMEA HQ, gives us the possibility to have the overall picture of how the company is structured and, furthermore, the opportunity to be in contact with different cultures and nationalities, which is in my opinion, a crucial ingredient in order to enrich a future professional career.

In my internship…
Thanks to my great team, I had the possibility from day one to take part in different projects. I've understood how big can be the impact of the HR role in the achievement of many business objectives. This enables HR business partners to work very closely with functional leaders in order to both add value in business decisions and encourage talent growth. I feel constantly motivated from the commitment that people add to their job and to the company. A few success stories taught me that with passion and dedication it is possible to make a real difference.

My moment that matters
In Whirlpool, every moment matters.
Every day is significant and could be a good one in order to be bold and perform above the line.
I would say that the visit to the Cassinetta site was very special. After spending my whole internship in the EMEA HQ, it has been very useful for me to observe how products and processes are made in order to better understand the business flow of such a big company.

Looking to build a career that matters? We're always looking for exceptional talents to welcome to our team. Check out Whirlpool EMEA Careers website and apply to one of our internships or full-time jobs.

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 19:37:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHIRLPOOL
09:38pMEET OUR INTERNS : Valentina Vertuccio
PU
05:03pWHIRLPOOL : Places That Matter – Tulsa
PU
10/07WHIRLPOOL : New Indesit Push&Go Dryer gives you easy drying with just one push
PU
10/04WHIRLPOOL : Celebrating our People and our Plants on National Manufacturing Day
PU
10/02WHIRLPOOL : Receives Fourth Consecutive EPA SmartWay Award
PU
10/02WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : Launches New Online Resource for Building Industry Profe..
PR
10/02WHIRLPOOL : new slim size dishwasher delivers all the performance and power of a..
PU
09/27WHIRLPOOL : Patent Issued for Methods And Apparatus To Determine Home Appliance ..
AQ
09/27WHIRLPOOL : ‘Places that Matter’ Project Focuses on Places and Peopl..
PU
09/24MEET OUR INTERNS : Francesca Gradara
PU
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
01:56pWHIRLPOOL : When 'Worse' Can Actually Be Better 
11:34aHomebuilders' decline take a breather 
05:19aBill Nygren Market Commentary Q3 2018 
09/17Whirlpool slips after appliance data dump 
09/17Whirlpool Corporation announces J Mays as new Chief Design Officer 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 254 M
EBIT 2018 1 431 M
Net income 2018 -46,7 M
Debt 2018 4 691 M
Yield 2018 4,14%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,27
EV / Sales 2018 0,56x
EV / Sales 2019 0,55x
Capitalization 7 200 M
Chart WHIRLPOOL
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 160 $
Spread / Average Target 43%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Robert Bitzer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff M. Fettig Chairman
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Michael C. Heim Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHIRLPOOL-33.87%7 200
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%35 212
QINGDAO HAIER-12.31%14 667
COWAY CO LTD--.--%5 571
WUXI LITTLE SWAN COMPANY LIMITED--.--%3 876
RINNAI CORP-17.99%3 809
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.