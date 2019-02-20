Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Whirlpool    WHR

WHIRLPOOL

(WHR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Rogerio Martins: A Cool Career With Whirlpool

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/20/2019 | 12:59pm EST

The former Global Refrigeration platform leader reflects on key moments of his 32-year career

Thirty-two years with Whirlpool Corporation comes to a close March 1 when Rogerio Martins begins the next stage of his life in retirement.

Rogerio achieved a university degree in engineering before coming to work at Whirlpool Corporation in Brazil. His first role was in the factory where he began a lifetime career learning about people, products, and how to achieve success. Asked about the defining moments of his career, Rogerio broke them down into four areas.

MOMENT 1 - Develop and Engage People

Rogerio says he realized very early all the knowledge about science and engineering prepared him for only part of his day-to-day work. He quickly developed an appreciation for people motivation and an understanding of the need to inspire, develop and engage people. Doing so helped achieve the desired work results more quickly.

MOMENT 2 - Own My Career

Another early learning for Rogerio: the understanding he had to own his own career. 'I didn't just come to work and expect opportunity to invite me. I knew I needed to play a very active role in creating my path and developing where I had gaps,' says Rogerio.

MOMENT 3 - Understand Customer Expectations, Drive Innovation

One of Rogerio's development areas was to think of solutions not just in terms of available technology or engineering processes, but as a way to understand, satisfy, and delight consumers. 'Thinking outside of supply side into what drives demand was eye-opening and forced me to think beyond the logical into consumer emotion. This is what real innovation means to me.'

MOMENT 4 - Diversity With Inclusion

After an early career focused primarily on the Latin America Region, Rogerio was challenged to lead a global refrigeration project. 'We were building one product for four different cultures in four different regions, reflecting the values of four different brands. That was an important moment building my belief in the value to include and respect diversity in all dimensions on everything I did.'

Formerly a Global Platform Leader in Refrigeration, Rogerio most recently led the Global Product Organization's cross-category work to significantly reduce part and architecture complexity.

'Rogerio has been an important guiding voice and leader and while his contributions will be lasting, they will be missed. His guidance and insights have proven invaluable to countless teams and inspired new generations of leaders - some serving in senior roles today,' says Roberto Campos, GPO Leader.

Rogerio's Complexity Management work stream to reduce part and architecture complexity will be led by Product Development Excellence (PDx) Team Leader Ken Kleinhample.

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 20 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2019 17:58:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHIRLPOOL
12:59pROGERIO MARTINS : A Cool Career With Whirlpool
PU
02/19WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : Declares Quarterly Dividend
PR
02/19WHIRLPOOL CORP /DE/ : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
02/18WHIRLPOOL : JennAir Hosts Exclusive Premiere of Two New Brand Films at Modernism..
PU
02/18WHIRLPOOL : JennAir Empowers Lineup of Female Designers
AQ
02/18WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : Showcases Purposeful Technology, Smart Home Innovations ..
PR
02/15WHIRLPOOL : JennAir Empowers Lineup of Female Designers
PU
02/14WHIRLPOOL : JennAir Rejects Expectation & Brings New Meaning to Progress at Mode..
PU
02/12WHIRLPOOL : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/11WHIRLPOOL : KitchenAid celebrates 100 years of making history at Ambiente in Ger..
PU
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 394 M
EBIT 2019 1 385 M
Net income 2019 848 M
Debt 2019 4 128 M
Yield 2019 3,36%
P/E ratio 2019 10,32
P/E ratio 2020 8,94
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,61x
Capitalization 8 998 M
Chart WHIRLPOOL
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 150 $
Spread / Average Target 6,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Michael C. Heim Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gary T. DiCamillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHIRLPOOL30.40%8 998
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%39 922
QINGDAO HAIER15.96%14 845
COWAY CO LTD--.--%5 721
WUXI LITTLE SWAN COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 757
RINNAI CORP5.86%3 450
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.