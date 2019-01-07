The Future of Care: Whirlpool Brand Announces Connected Hub Wall Oven Concept with Augmented Reality

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The kitchen is the center of family discussions, the makeshift desk for tackling homework, and the place for preparing and cooking meals. In this multi-purpose space - the appliances need to do more than cook and bake - they should connect the kitchen. At CES®, Whirlpool brand is introducing the Whirlpool® Connected Hub Wall Oven concept, a vision for a central cooking hub that will offer a whole new automated cooking experience for families. While traditional ovens focus on programming, running, and completing the cooking experience, the Whirlpool Connected Hub Wall Oven will expand possibilities in the kitchen with augmented reality and the latest in touchscreen technology.

"We know that between homework, buzzing cell phones and over-scheduled calendars, getting meals on the table can seem like an impossible task some days," said Jennifer Tayebi, communications brand manager, Whirlpool brand. "Our new Connected Hub Wall Oven will act as a helping hand in the kitchen - teeing up recipe suggestions based on preferences, offering cooking tips, maintaining the busy family calendar and providing step-by-step cooking instructions - straight from the oven door. It will offer families a whole new, automated way to approach getting food on the table."

In place of a traditional window glass oven door, the 27" transparent LCD interface will unlock access to discover, learn, and control the cooking process from a central hub. The Whirlpool Connected Hub Wall Oven's features will include:*

Born from Whirlpool Corporation's innovation incubator, WLabs™, the Whirlpool Connected Hub Wall Oven will offer a whole new way to care for loved ones in the kitchen.

* Features subject to change.

