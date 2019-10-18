Whirlpool : China's First Whirlpool Kitchen Appliance Flagship Store Opens in Hefei

On June 26, the grand opening ceremony of China's first and foremost Whirlpool Kitchen Appliance Flagship Store was held in Gobon Beautiful House at Binhu Global Plaza, Hefei, Anhui, to coincide with the 108th anniversary of Whirlpool Corporation. The flagship store not only displays Whirlpool brand's full suite of high-end kitchen appliances, but combines aesthetic and integrated kitchens and below-the-line interactive activities to provide visitors with the full immersive experience of modern family life.

Jason Ai, President of Whirlpool China, said: 'Since entering the China market Whirlpool brand's kitchen appliances business has been proactively developing. Earlier this year, Whirlpool China completed new strategic cooperation and product line planning with retail, trade and online channels. Thanks to these efforts, Whirlpool China's kitchen appliance sales revenue in the first half of 2019 was equal to full year revenue in 2018, underscoring the progress we are making in the Chinese kitchen appliances market. China's first and foremost Whirlpool Kitchen Appliance Flagship Store has been designed as a customer experience center to showcase the company's goal of providing customized kitchens for Chinese consumers that can deliver a healthy and wonderful living experience.'

At the opening ceremony, Whirlpool China also announced that it has successfully signed cooperation agreements with a number of companies.

In addition to serving as a sales channel, the flagship store is a customer experience center displaying all of Whirlpool China's high-end laundry, cooling and kitchen appliances, and also offers taste testing and cooking classes. Furthermore, the store provides customized projects, including private dining and team building.

The flagship store displays all kitchen appliance categories, including built-in ovens, steamers, microwave ovens, range hoods, stoves, dishwashers, washing machines, cross-door refrigerators, and wine cabinets. It will also comprehensively introduce an integrated kitchen that features storage, cooking, processing and cleaning.