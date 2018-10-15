Log in
WHIRLPOOL (WHR)

105.37 USD   +1.46%
WHIRLPOOL CORPO : Declares Quarterly Dividend
WHIRLPOOL : Places that Matter – Clyde
THE LATEST : Whirlpool brushes off Sears bankruptcy
Whirlpool Corporation : Declares Quarterly Dividend

10/15/2018 | 11:41pm CEST

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 15, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the board of directors of Whirlpool Corporation declared a quarterly dividend of $1.15 per share on the company's common stock. The dividend is payable December 15, 2018, to stockholders of record at the close of business on November 16, 2018.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 70 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2017. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

 

