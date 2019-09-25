Whirlpool Corporation : Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation is among a distinguished group of companies included on the 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) North America Index – a recognition of its longstanding commitment to sustainable business practices. This is not the home appliance manufacturer's first appearance on the annual index. In fact, Whirlpool Corporation has been recognized on the DJSI 13 of the past 14 years. This year's results were announced by S&P Dow Jones Indices (S&P DJI), one of the world's leading index providers, and RobecoSAM, an investment specialist focused on Sustainable Investing (SI).

Whirlpool Corporation has shown consecutive years of improvement in the Household Durables industry. In the past year, the company has continued to accelerate its progress toward the goal of zero waste to landfill and has strengthened its commitments to renewable energy. Among Fortune 500 companies it is one of the largest users of on-site wind energy in the U.S.

"Whirlpool Corporation's commitment to sustainability began half a century ago. Our inclusion on this list is an honor, and an incredibly important recognition of the progress we continue to make in our constant pursuit to improve lives at home," said Ron Voglewede, director of global sustainability. "Our sustainability commitments and practices position Whirlpool for long-term success, and we are proud of all we have achieved in developing more sustainable products, facilities and operations across our supply chain and plants."

In its 2018 Corporate Sustainability Report, Whirlpool Corporation announced progress toward its 30 percent absolute emission reduction goals from products and plants by 2025 against a 2005 baseline. These goals were set to exceed the reduction targets of the original U.S. commitments to the Paris Accord. The full sustainability report can be viewed here .

"We congratulate Whirlpool Corporation for being included in the DJSI North America," said Manjit Jus, Head of ESG Ratings, RobecoSAM. "The SAM Corporate Sustainability Assessment has again raised the bar in identifying those companies best-positioned to address future sustainability challenges and opportunities. This year – which marks the 20th anniversary of the DJSI – record corporate interest in the SAM CSA reflects the enduring relevance of the DJSI for measuring and advancing ESG practices."

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE - WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018.

