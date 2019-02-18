Whirlpool Corporation : Showcases Purposeful Technology, Smart Home Innovations at NAHB International Builders' Show

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer of major home appliances*, will showcase its latest smart home appliance innovations and provide insights for the building industry about the future of home technology at the 2019 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS), February 19-21 in Las Vegas.

On the heels of winning five Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovation Awards, Whirlpool Corporation will showcase its newest connected products in several locations throughout IBS. In addition, Jason Mathew, Whirlpool Corporation senior director, global connected strategy will be on-site to share insights about the Internet of Things (IoT) and the future smart home.

"According to a new, global survey from Whirlpool Corporation, consumers want smart features that are easy to understand, practical and efficient," noted Kelly Safis, general manager of contract builder sales at Whirlpool Corporation. "Building industry professionals rely on us to help them understand what consumers want in a smart home. We can show how Whirlpool Corporation innovations fit into that vision."

Featured products in the Whirlpool Corporation booth (PB1) in the Outdoor Exhibits area include:

KitchenAid ® Smart Oven+ with Powered Attachments: The Smart Oven+ marks the brand's entry into the smart home category. Offering three oven-powered attachments, the Smart Oven+ expands the creative horizons of a wall oven to include grilling, baking and steaming within one appliance. Grill ships with oven. Connect, register or call to get baking stone and steamer by mail at no additional cost.**

Whirlpool ® Smart Front Control Range: Cut out routine steps and get the right settings every time with this slide-in gas range. Send Yummly ® Guided Cooking instructions directly to the smart range or use Scan-to-Cook technology to start cooking frozen foods in the self-cleaning oven using a smartphone or tablet.***

KitchenAid® Limited Edition 36" 6-Burner Dual Fuel Freestanding, Commercial-Style Range: This limited edition Misty Blue commercial-style range is a cutting-edge way to celebrate 100 years of KitchenAid® appliances. The stunning look is complemented by features such as two Ultra Power ™ Dual-Flame Burners that can reach a maximum output of 20K BTU. The Even-Heat ™ True Convection Oven allows passionate cooks to reach their gourmet potential.

Whirlpool Corporation will also showcase its products in three homes in the Show Village neighborhood:

Crosland Home: The Crosland Home, a modular unit designed to maximize space without sacrificing aesthetics, will showcase the latest smart KitchenAid ® and Whirlpool ® appliances.

Boxabl Home: Built to overcome the shipping limitations of modular housing units, the Boxabl Home will feature Whirlpool ® appliances designed to save space and provide mobile efficiencies.

STUGAshift Home: The STUGAshift Home, a next-generation tiny house designed to streamline the building process, will feature Whirlpool® small space solutions and smart appliances.

For more information on all Whirlpool Corporation products, visit WhirlpoolPro.com/IBS-2019. For additional resources for building professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com.

*Based on most recently available publicly reported annual revenues.

**Allow 10-15 days for delivery. Visit kitchenaid.com/redeem for full details.

***U.S. only. Not all frozen foods included. Appliance must be set to remote enable. WiFi & App required. Features subject to change. For details and privacy info, visit whirlpool.com/connect.

About Whirlpool Corporation:

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 70 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2017. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

