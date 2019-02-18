Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Whirlpool    WHR

WHIRLPOOL

(WHR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Whirlpool Corporation : Showcases Purposeful Technology, Smart Home Innovations at NAHB International Builders' Show

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/18/2019 | 08:03am EST

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation, the world's leading manufacturer of major home appliances*, will showcase its latest smart home appliance innovations and provide insights for the building industry about the future of home technology at the 2019 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS), February 19-21 in Las Vegas.

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

On the heels of winning five Consumer Electronics Show (CES) Innovation Awards, Whirlpool Corporation will showcase its newest connected products in several locations throughout IBS. In addition, Jason Mathew, Whirlpool Corporation senior director, global connected strategy will be on-site to share insights about the Internet of Things (IoT) and the future smart home.

"According to a new, global survey from Whirlpool Corporation, consumers want smart features that are easy to understand, practical and efficient," noted Kelly Safis, general manager of contract builder sales at Whirlpool Corporation. "Building industry professionals rely on us to help them understand what consumers want in a smart home. We can show how Whirlpool Corporation innovations fit into that vision."

Featured products in the Whirlpool Corporation booth (PB1) in the Outdoor Exhibits area include:

  • KitchenAid® Smart Oven+ with Powered Attachments: The Smart Oven+ marks the brand's entry into the smart home category. Offering three oven-powered attachments, the Smart Oven+ expands the creative horizons of a wall oven to include grilling, baking and steaming within one appliance. Grill ships with oven. Connect, register or call to get baking stone and steamer by mail at no additional cost.**
  • Whirlpool® Smart Front Control Range: Cut out routine steps and get the right settings every time with this slide-in gas range. Send Yummly® Guided Cooking instructions directly to the smart range or use Scan-to-Cook technology to start cooking frozen foods in the self-cleaning oven using a smartphone or tablet.***
  • KitchenAid® Limited Edition 36" 6-Burner Dual Fuel Freestanding, Commercial-Style Range: This limited edition Misty Blue commercial-style range is a cutting-edge way to celebrate 100 years of KitchenAid® appliances. The stunning look is complemented by features such as two Ultra Power Dual-Flame Burners that can reach a maximum output of 20K BTU. The Even-Heat True Convection Oven allows passionate cooks to reach their gourmet potential.

Whirlpool Corporation will also showcase its products in three homes in the Show Village neighborhood:

  • Crosland Home: The Crosland Home, a modular unit designed to maximize space without sacrificing aesthetics, will showcase the latest smart KitchenAid® and Whirlpool® appliances.
  • Boxabl Home: Built to overcome the shipping limitations of modular housing units, the Boxabl Home will feature Whirlpool® appliances designed to save space and provide mobile efficiencies.
  • STUGAshift Home: The STUGAshift Home, a next-generation tiny house designed to streamline the building process, will feature Whirlpool® small space solutions and smart appliances.

For more information on all Whirlpool Corporation products, visit WhirlpoolPro.com/IBS-2019. For additional resources for building professionals, visit WhirlpoolPro.com.

*Based on most recently available publicly reported annual revenues.
**Allow 10-15 days for delivery. Visit kitchenaid.com/redeem for full details.
***U.S. only. Not all frozen foods included. Appliance must be set to remote enable. WiFi & App required. Features subject to change. For details and privacy info, visit whirlpool.com/connect.

About Whirlpool Corporation:   
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 70 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2017. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-showcases-purposeful-technology-smart-home-innovations-at-nahb-international-builders-show-300796438.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHIRLPOOL
08:38aWHIRLPOOL : JennAir Empowers Lineup of Female Designers
AQ
08:03aWHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : Showcases Purposeful Technology, Smart Home Innovations ..
PR
02/15WHIRLPOOL : JennAir Empowers Lineup of Female Designers
PU
02/14WHIRLPOOL : JennAir Rejects Expectation & Brings New Meaning to Progress at Mode..
PU
02/12WHIRLPOOL : DE/ MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND ..
AQ
02/11WHIRLPOOL : KitchenAid celebrates 100 years of making history at Ambiente in Ger..
PU
02/07WHIRLPOOL : EMEA wins six prestigious iF Awards for Design Excellence with Kitch..
PU
02/05FOOD WASTE : Whirlpool EMEA launches the third edition of “Moments not to ..
PU
02/05WHIRLPOOL : EMEA is a Top Employer Europe – Ryme Dembri
PU
02/01Electrolux shares jump as investors cheer spin-off plan
RE
More news
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.