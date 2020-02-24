Log in
Whirlpool Corporation : to Present at the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference

02/24/2020 | 08:35am EST

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Whirlpool Corporation announced that it will participate in the Raymond James 41st Annual Institutional Investors Conference on Monday, March 2 at 11:00 a.m. EST at the JW Marriott Grande Lakes in Orlando, Florida.  Presenting for Whirlpool Corporation will be Jim Peters, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

Whirlpool Corporation (PRNewsFoto/Whirlpool Corporation)

The presentation will be webcast live on the Company's web site at www.whirlpoolcorp.com and may be accessed by clicking on the "Investors" tab located at the top of the page. To listen to the live webcast, participants should visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the presentation to download any required streaming media software. An archived recording of the conference call will be available on the Company's web site for at least 30 days.

A webcast of the presentation can be viewed at http://wsw.com/webcast/rj119/whr/.

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $20 billion in annual sales, 77,000 employees and 59 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2019. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-to-present-at-the-raymond-james-41st-annual-institutional-investors-conference-301009824.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation


© PRNewswire 2020
