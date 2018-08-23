Whirlpool Corporation : to support Habitat for Humanity's 2018 Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project in Indiana

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation will be on the front lines of home-building projects in the Midwest, as part of Habitat for Humanity's 35th Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project.

By working alongside Habitat homeowners in Mishawaka and South Bend, Indiana, Whirlpool Corporation hopes to make a critical difference for individuals and their communities alike. Habitat for Humanity's Carter Work Project will see hundreds of volunteers – including former U.S. President Jimmy Carter and former first lady Rosalynn – working side-by-side with homeowners to build, repair or improve 41 homes as part of the project.

"On behalf of all our over 4000 employees and full-time contractors located in our headquarter community in Southwest Michigan, we are thrilled to celebrate the continuation of our partnership with Habitat for Humanity and to again participate in the Jimmy Carter Work Project," said Jeff Noel, corporate vice president of communications & public affairs for Whirlpool Corporation. "For nearly two decades, our organization and employees have been dedicated to improving people's everyday lives through our collaboration with Habitat for Humanity. We have continued to see the ongoing impact from the Jimmy Carter Work Project in Benton Harbor from the 1995 build and are honored to participate in this year's build in which the positive impact on people and community will last for generations."

In addition to supporting Habitat's Carter Work Project, Whirlpool Corporation will be sending 75 employees to assist with the build. In more than 18 years of partnership with Habitat for Humanity, Whirlpool has developed active programs in more than 45 countries with a commitment of more than $107 million. In the United States and Canada, the company has donated more than 191,000 ranges and refrigerators to new Habitat homes, serving more than 100,000 families. Additionally, Whirlpool has donated more than 42,000 products to Habitat ReStore retail outlets, helping raise nearly $5.7 million. The company has engaged thousands of employee volunteers, sponsored nearly 180 homes and donated products to more than 76,000 Habitat families Europe, Middle East and Africa. Whirlpool plans to support the work of Habitat around the world through product donations, financial contribution and/or volunteerism.

Habitat for Humanity of St. Joseph County, which will host the project, has a long history of creating opportunities for new and current homeowners to build a safe and decent place to call home. Since 1987, Habitat of St. Joseph County has helped more than 400 families build strength, stability and self-reliance through shelter. The local organization mobilizes volunteers and community partners to build affordable housing and promote homeownership.

Since 1984, President and Mrs. Carter have traveled around the world with Habitat to build and improve homes. Their time and effort help to raise awareness of the critical need for affordable home ownership around the world. Inspiring millions over the last three decades, President and Mrs. Carter have worked alongside 101,276 volunteers in 14 countries to build, renovate and repair more than 4,290 homes.

To donate or learn more about the Jimmy & Rosalynn Carter Work Project, visit habitat.org/cwp .

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE: WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 70 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2017. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

About Habitat for Humanity

Driven by the vision that everyone needs a decent place to live, Habitat for Humanity began in 1976 as a grassroots effort on a community farm in southern Georgia. The Christian housing organization has since grown to become a leading global nonprofit working in local communities across all 50 states in the U.S. and in more than 70 countries. Families and individuals in need of a hand up partner with Habitat for Humanity to build or improve a place they can call home. Habitat homeowners help build their own homes alongside volunteers and pay an affordable mortgage. Through financial support, volunteering or adding a voice to support affordable housing, everyone can help families achieve the strength, stability and self-reliance they need to build better lives for themselves. Through shelter, we empower. To learn more, visit habitat.org.

