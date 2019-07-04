Whirlpool : Fresh food for longer – Whirlpool helps consumers to keep up with their good intentions

The new ad will focus on the W Collection fridge freezer's Dual No Frost cooling system with the ability to keep food fresher for longer. The new models let users store fresh fruit and vegetables anywhere in the fridge for up to 15 days, thanks to a suite of advanced technologies that helps to preserve their just-bought freshness. This longer shelf life allows users to still enjoy the health benefits of fresh ingredients, even if they can't shop as frequently due to their busy, modern lifestyles.

'For consumers always lacking time, the ability to keep up with good intentions can really be the ultimate luxury,' said Mariana Santos, Head of Whirlpool Brand, Whirlpool EMEA. 'We wanted to show how better technology in the kitchen can offer consumers the space and convenience to enjoy healthier choices without making compromises.'

The campaign has launched in France, Poland and Romania and will also be launched in Portugal, Belgium and Italy. During later phases of the campaign, users will also be retargeted with further, product-specific details relating to the W Collection Dual No Frost fridge freezer, offering greater insight into its premium design features, advanced temperature and humidity control technology, and smart space management. In France, the campaign will also include a significant lifestyle print media component, while in Poland, Portugal and Romania the new ad spot will also be aired on television.

1 Based on weight loss and visual quality, considering common fruits and vegetables. Internal test procedure.