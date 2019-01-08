Whirlpool : KitchenAid Empowers Passionate Home Cooks with New Combination Cook Processor

Upcoming all-in-one cooking appliance being presented at CES® featuring versatile attachments

On the heels of a new campaign celebrating makers and the marks that define them, KitchenAid will debut its Cook Processor Connect in the United States. The Cook Processor Connect is a CES® Best of Innovation award-winner that gives makers everything they need to connect to their passions and unlock possibilities in the kitchen. This groundbreaking innovation is an all-in-one small appliance with an assortment of features to help home cooks create great-tasting, homemade meals by boiling, frying, steaming, stewing, kneading, chopping, mincing, pureeing, mixing, emulsifying, whipping and stirring. Truly unique, this inventive cook processor has every tool that makers need to prepare their favorite recipes and boasts step-by-step guidance for select recipes.

For home cooks, life in the kitchen is all about creating a meal and the steps involved in the process to becoming a better maker. With features to decrease cooking and cleanup time and simplify multi-step recipes, the innovative KitchenAid® Cook Processor Connect helps home cooks, ranging from beginners to advanced, in preparing delicious meals from scratch.

'We set out to design something that allows makers to create multi-step meals with one appliance. This all-in-one appliance includes everything needed to make great-tasting meals at home,' said Jon Bellante, senior global marketing manager for KitchenAid. 'The new Cook Processor Connect uniquely empowers people in the kitchen, providing new ways to explore and innovate in their own kitchens.'

The Cook Processor Connect is an unexpected, multi-functional appliance, with many features and techniques needed to create meals, including:

StirAssist - Trying to sauté veggies, but need to grab other ingredients from the fridge at the same time? StirAssist lends a hand, continuously stirring your ingredients so they don't burn.

- Trying to sauté veggies, but need to grab other ingredients from the fridge at the same time? StirAssist lends a hand, continuously stirring your ingredients so they don't burn. MultiBlade - Chopping, mixing, mincing and shredding stand no chance with this versatile blade. Users can increase the speed to chop ingredients into fine pieces, or slow it down to get larger bits.

- Chopping, mixing, mincing and shredding stand no chance with this versatile blade. Users can increase the speed to chop ingredients into fine pieces, or slow it down to get larger bits. Dough Blade - Sticky, doughy hands no more! The Dough Blade can knead dough for bread, pizza and pasta, giving you perfect dough, without the mess.

- Sticky, doughy hands no more! The Dough Blade can knead dough for bread, pizza and pasta, giving you perfect dough, without the mess. Egg Whip - Meringues, mousses, soufflés, oh my! The Egg Whip can whip eggs, egg whites or cream.

- Meringues, mousses, soufflés, oh my! The Egg Whip can whip eggs, egg whites or cream. Mini-Bowl and MiniBlade - Cooking for one? The mini-bowl with matching blade is perfect for smaller tasks like chopping nuts and making pesto, pastes and baby food.

- Cooking for one? The mini-bowl with matching blade is perfect for smaller tasks like chopping nuts and making pesto, pastes and baby food. Inner Steamer Basket - Delicately steam or boil fish, fruit and vegetables.

- Delicately steam or boil fish, fruit and vegetables. Steamer Lid, Upper and Lower Steamer Baskets - Have a multi-ingredient recipe to steam? Use these accessories to cook different food simultaneously with indirect heat and gentle cooking.

- Have a multi-ingredient recipe to steam? Use these accessories to cook different food simultaneously with indirect heat and gentle cooking. Cooking Bowl (4.5L) - The 4.5-liter, stainless-steel bowl is big enough to make a delicious home cooked meal for your whole family. Even the bulkiest meats and vegetables can be added at the same time, ruling out the need for multiple pots.

- The 4.5-liter, stainless-steel bowl is big enough to make a delicious home cooked meal for your whole family. Even the bulkiest meats and vegetables can be added at the same time, ruling out the need for multiple pots. Integrated Ingredient Scale - No measuring cups required. This ingredient scale accurately calculates weight right in the pot. *

The Cook Processor Connect features die-cast metal construction within the stainless-steel cooking bowl, in addition to two color options for passionate cooks to choose from: Candy Apple Red and Crinkle Black. Both designs feature a dishwasher-safe bowl, lid and accessories, making cleanup a breeze.

Makers can also take advantage of step-by-step recipe guidance while preparing meals with a collection of select recipes available on the Yummly® recipe platform, connecting users to meal inspiration that complements the multi-purpose Cook Processor Connect.**

From January 8-11, CES attendees can get up close to all Whirlpool Corporate innovations at booth #41925 in the Smart Home section, located at the Sands Expo Center.

For more information on the brand's products and to join the conversation, visit kitchenaid.com/ces and follow #ConnectToMore #CES2019.

* Not intended for measuring quantities under 10 grams.

** WiFi & App required for connected features. Features subject to change. Details and privacy info at kitchenaid.com/connect and yummly.com.

CES® is a registered trademark of Consumer Technology Association (CTA)™.

