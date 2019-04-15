Whirlpool, world’s leading major home appliance company has recently launched its premium W Collection at an exclusive event held at W Hotel in Amman, Jordan. The event was attended by leading architects, members of the media and top VIPs in the country.

The launch was held in collaboration with Jordan’s leading distribution and trading house Tahboub, Whirlpool’s strategic partner in Jordan for more than 30 years. During the event, Whirlpool showcased a range of transformational kitchen appliances and offered guests a first-hand understanding of how these cutting-edge products work. Featuring top-in- class innovations and Whirlpool’s 6th SENSE technology, the new W Collection suite includes built-in ovens & microwaves, cooktops and hoods that offer an integrated user experience, in addition to a range of large capacity 4 doors Fridge Freezer refrigerators.

Whirlpool Launches its Flagship W Collection in Jordan

Commenting on the launch, Mohamad El Yassir, Regional Managing Director of MEA, at Whirlpool Corporation said: “The launch of the W Collection in Jordan marks a new era for Whirlpool, allowing us to connect with next generation trend-setting consumers who will appreciate the simple, effortless user experiences our appliances offer. They realize a vision of a modernity that never overwhelms, but liberates.”

“In addition to featuring a wealth of performance and features, our new premium suite has also received international recognition for exceptional design and is perfectly poised to meet the demands of the nation’s most discerning homemakers.” he ended.

Mahmoud Tahboub, Managing Director of Tahboub Appliances added: “It is with immense pleasure that we introduce the new W Collection to Jordan’s consumers. They now have access to an unparalleled product suite that combines cutting-edge functionality with contemporary design aesthetics. We’re confident that Whirlpool’s W suite will appeal to Jordan’s consumers, offering them an intuitive, elegant and hassle free lifestyle.”

The W Collection will be available through Tahboub Group across home appliance retail stores in Jordan.