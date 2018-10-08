Log in
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Whirlpool : Places That Matter – Tulsa

10/08/2018 | 05:03pm CEST

Tulsa's diversity seems to be tied to its identity. 'The diversity is interesting because you get to learn about different cultures,' says Turley. 'One of my best friends is Hmong, so we talk about traditions. I've learned a lot about her culture and she's learned a lot about mine.'

The ties to her Native American heritage run deep. 'My family goes to Pow Wows every weekend,' says Turley. 'I also sew and make clothes and do bead work. I make quilts. We've gone as far as Arizona and Minnesota to go to Pow Wows.'

For anyone wishing to learn more about the early culture of the region, the Gilcrease Museum, located northwest of downtown Tulsa, Oklahoma, houses the world's largest, most comprehensive collection of art of the American West.

Driving through the meandering roads of the area's countryside, it's apparent that there's still a lot of open range. It's not unusual to see grazing cattle or horses, and it's still possible to catch a rodeo while in town.

'There's a lot of different activities here,' Turley says. 'Tulsa and Barstow are big on the arts. There's Woolaroc-that's a weekend resort with buffalo, elk, deer-and they've even got zebras out there. A little farther north, near Pawhuska. there's a wildlife prairie reserve. It's thousands of acres, and they have more than 2,000 buffalo that roam freely.'

Turley has been a Whirlpool Corporation employee for 22 years at its Tulsa plant, which makes a variety of ranges. 'I enjoy working with my teammates,' she says. 'My goal is to make us more efficient, help everybody, and have fun while we're doing it. It's satisfying to make good products and keep our customers happy. We like working for a big name company and having a good job to come to every day.'

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 08 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 October 2018 15:02:05 UTC
