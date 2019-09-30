Log in
Real-time Quote. Real-time BATS EXCHANGE - 09/30 10:00:21 pm
158.4450 USD   +1.89%
Whirlpool : #PlacesThatMatter – Fall River, Massachusetts

09/30/2019 | 03:33pm EDT

'I always wanted to work hard and hoped that somebody would notice and just keep pushing me along in my career. With Whirlpool acquiring us, that actually came to fruition,' he says. 'We've also expanded our quality team and there's a real emphasis on seeing our employees and our products rise to their full potential.'

It was a real culture change from 'the old days,' according to Cornejo. 'We can come to work now and talk about the issues, and our opinions actually matter. Whether you're an entry level employee or a line supervisor, your input is valued and listened to.'

Material Handler Madelyn Ortiz, who for part of her career worked alongside Cornejo, agrees that the culture at the plant is key to its success. 'We are like a little family within our individual teams, and like a bigger family as part of the whole plant,' she says. 'We do the same things that families do. We laugh. We may argue, but end those discussions with a smile,' she jokes. 'No matter what, at the end of the day, we achieve our goals together.'

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 19:32:04 UTC
