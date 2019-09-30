Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Whirlpool    WHR

WHIRLPOOL

(WHR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/30 02:31:11 pm
158.345 USD   +1.83%
02:13pWHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Ottawa, Ohio
PU
01:44pWHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Marion, Ohio
PU
01:23pWHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Greenville, Ohio
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Whirlpool : #PlacesThatMatter – Marion, Ohio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 01:44pm EDT

According to a study by the Institute of College Access and Success, 65 percent of college seniors in the U.S. who graduated from public and private nonprofit colleges have student loan debt, with borrowers owing an average of $28,650. Yet, despite this continuously growing problem debt issue, for years, parents, teachers and school counselors have told young students 'you have to go to college if you want to have a career.'

That philosophy is starting to change, however, with careers in skilled trades and manufacturing proving to be a viable and attractive alternative to a college education. A case in point is the RAMTEC facility in Marion, Ohio, which teaches skills in robotics and engineering to high school students, who then take this experience and turn it into real jobs at manufacturing facilities like Whirlpool Corporation's Marion Operations.

One student who took advantage of the program is Marion native Kaleb Taylor, who was hired out of the RAMTEC program three years ago, right after high school graduation. He's one member of a group of five who started the program the first year the Marion plant hired students-a group some affectionately refer to as 'The Boys.'

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 17:42:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHIRLPOOL
02:13pWHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Ottawa, Ohio
PU
01:44pWHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Marion, Ohio
PU
01:23pWHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Greenville, Ohio
PU
01:23pWHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Amana, Iowa
PU
01:23pWHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Findlay, Ohio
PU
09/25WHIRLPOOL : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/25WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Ind..
PR
09/23Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Whirlpool Corporation for Pote..
PR
09/18WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : Takes Community Day Global in 2019
AQ
09/16WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : Takes Community Day Global in 2019
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 546 M
EBIT 2019 1 406 M
Net income 2019 1 054 M
Debt 2019 3 658 M
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 9,49x
P/E ratio 2020 9,67x
EV / Sales2019 0,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 9 879 M
Chart WHIRLPOOL
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 152,13  $
Last Close Price 155,50  $
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Michael C. Heim Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gary T. DiCamillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHIRLPOOL45.50%9 879
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%48 059
QINGDAO HAIER10.97%13 158
WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD--.--%5 042
RINNAI CORP4.43%3 474
ARCELIK AS--.--%2 258
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group