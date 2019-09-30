Whirlpool : #PlacesThatMatter – Ottawa, Ohio

Felix Guerra, known by his friends and fellow employees simply as 'Freaks,' has had a long career at the Ottawa plant, going back to when it was owned by W.C. Wood. He's recognizable out on the floor from his signature mohawk hairstyle.

'My job here is group lead for the paint line. I've been here since 1995. I'm one of the old school people who made the transition from W.C. Wood to Whirlpool, and I was one of the first ones to get called back to my old job.'

When the company went bankrupt in 2009, they were one of the largest employers in the county, employing more than 400 people, all of whom were suddenly out of a job. Whirlpool Corporation bought the facility in December of 2009, upgraded and restarted the freezer line in January of 2010, and then asked former employees to come back to work at the factory.

'I remember how it felt to get called back,' Guerra says. 'It still puts a smile on my face to this day.'

He says the atmosphere at the plant changed under Whirlpool, becoming more collaborative.

'I think the change got everybody working together more,' Guerra says.

In addition to those 'old schoolers,' there are newer employees as well. Mike Banks started out as a temp at the Ottawa plant and worked his way into a permanent position. He's been on the job for four years.