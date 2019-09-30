Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Whirlpool    WHR

WHIRLPOOL

(WHR)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/30 02:27:50 pm
158.335 USD   +1.82%
02:13pWHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Ottawa, Ohio
PU
01:44pWHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Marion, Ohio
PU
01:23pWHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Greenville, Ohio
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Whirlpool : #PlacesThatMatter – Ottawa, Ohio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/30/2019 | 02:13pm EDT

Felix Guerra, known by his friends and fellow employees simply as 'Freaks,' has had a long career at the Ottawa plant, going back to when it was owned by W.C. Wood. He's recognizable out on the floor from his signature mohawk hairstyle.

'My job here is group lead for the paint line. I've been here since 1995. I'm one of the old school people who made the transition from W.C. Wood to Whirlpool, and I was one of the first ones to get called back to my old job.'

When the company went bankrupt in 2009, they were one of the largest employers in the county, employing more than 400 people, all of whom were suddenly out of a job. Whirlpool Corporation bought the facility in December of 2009, upgraded and restarted the freezer line in January of 2010, and then asked former employees to come back to work at the factory.

'I remember how it felt to get called back,' Guerra says. 'It still puts a smile on my face to this day.'

He says the atmosphere at the plant changed under Whirlpool, becoming more collaborative.

'I think the change got everybody working together more,' Guerra says.

In addition to those 'old schoolers,' there are newer employees as well. Mike Banks started out as a temp at the Ottawa plant and worked his way into a permanent position. He's been on the job for four years.

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 30 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 September 2019 18:12:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHIRLPOOL
02:13pWHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Ottawa, Ohio
PU
01:44pWHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Marion, Ohio
PU
01:23pWHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Greenville, Ohio
PU
01:23pWHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Amana, Iowa
PU
01:23pWHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Findlay, Ohio
PU
09/25WHIRLPOOL : Initial Statement of Beneficial Ownership
PU
09/25WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : Named to 2019 Dow Jones Sustainability North America Ind..
PR
09/23Purcell Julie & Lefkowitz LLP Is Investigating Whirlpool Corporation for Pote..
PR
09/18WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : Takes Community Day Global in 2019
AQ
09/16WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : Takes Community Day Global in 2019
PR
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 546 M
EBIT 2019 1 406 M
Net income 2019 1 054 M
Debt 2019 3 658 M
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 9,49x
P/E ratio 2020 9,67x
EV / Sales2019 0,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 9 879 M
Chart WHIRLPOOL
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 152,13  $
Last Close Price 155,50  $
Spread / Highest target 14,5%
Spread / Average Target -2,17%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Michael C. Heim Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gary T. DiCamillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHIRLPOOL45.50%9 879
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%48 059
QINGDAO HAIER10.97%13 158
WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD--.--%5 042
RINNAI CORP4.43%3 474
ARCELIK AS--.--%2 258
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group