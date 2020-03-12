Whirlpool : Response to Coronavirus (COVID-19)

To All Whirlpool Stakeholders:

Like many of you, we have spent the last several weeks learning about coronavirus (COVID-19) and how it is impacting the world. At Whirlpool Corporation, this means understanding how it affects our employees, consumers and the communities in which we do business.

The health and safety of our employees and consumers is our first priority. We have teams in place at local, regional and global levels continually staying on top of developments, and the safety of our people and our valued consumers who allow our products and services into their homes is always their focus. In that regard, we have taken several strong actions in response to the rapidly evolving coronavirus outbreak.

We are closely following the World Health Organization's (WHO) and Centers for Disease Control's (CDC) guidelines and recommendations on the steps we can take to help prevent the spread of the virus. We have shared specific guidance with our employees on the importance of respecting social distancing, proper handwashing and personal hygiene.

We are also reinforcing that our people stay home if they feel sick. Per CDC recommendations, we are requiring employees who have traveled to high-risk locations or have been exposed to others who have traveled to high-risk locations to stay at home/self-quarantine. We are taking extra measures, in line with CDC guidance and local policies, to keep our employees safe and enabling technology for remote work capabilities where possible.

We are doing our part to dramatically reduce travel to help cut down on exposure risks. A robust policy to avoid any travel unless absolutely necessary has been put in place for all of our employees. We are also taking care to limit access to all our buildings from anyone who has traveled to areas impacted by the virus (according to the CDC), while we have also cancelled participation at all large meetings, both internally and externally.

Additionally, we are diligently conducting extra cleaning services at all of our facilities and are taking care to ensure that all of our employees have personal sanitizing equipment in every location where we operate.

For those who have any concerns about receiving our products or in-home services, we would be happy to work with you to find a solution that is best suited to your needs. Please contact us at (866) 698-2538 with any questions.

We will continue to closely monitor the situation and do our part to help protect you and our employees.

Thank you,

Marc Bitzer

Chairman and CEO