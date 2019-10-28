Whirlpool : Statement of Changes in Beneficial Ownership

The sale reported on this Form 4 was effected pursuant to a previously established Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.
As of 9/30/19, the latest date for which information is reasonably available, there are 1,558.75 shares held in the account of the reporting person pursuant to a broker-administered dividend reinvestment plan.
Reporting Owners
Reporting Owner Name / Address
Relationships
Director 10% Owner OfficerOther
DICAMILLO GARY T
C/O WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION X 2000 M-63N
BENTON HARBOR, MI 49022
Signatures
/s/ Bridget K. Quinn, Attorney-in-Fact
10/28/2019
**Signature of Reporting Person
Date
