Whirlpool : United Way of Southwest Michigan Announces Whirlpool Community Commitment Award

Generosity of Whirlpool employees recognized as UWSM closes out another record breaking year; more than $4M raised to benefit residents of Berrien & Cass counties.

As part of United Way of Southwest Michigan's (UWSM) annual donor appreciation celebration on Thursday, March 14, the organization's staff and board recognized Whirlpool with the naming of the Whirlpool Community Commitment Award.

UWSM President Anna Murphy said, 'This truly allows us to recognize Whirlpool on a deeper level. We aren't just giving an award, we are naming one after Whirlpool in honor of the meaningful relationship the company and its employees have had with the community and the United Way of Southwest Michigan.'

The Whirlpool Community Commitment Award will become an annual recognition honoring organizations that go above and beyond to help our communities succeed. The physical award was beautifully designed by Water Street Glassworks located in the Arts District of Benton Harbor.

Murphy added, 'The decades long commitment of Whirlpool Corporation to work shoulder to shoulder with other community leaders and business to share in their time and resources to make the lives better for all residents of Michigan's Great Southwest is embedded in the naming. For years to come, the generosity of other organizations, dedicating themselves in partnership with community will be recognized in the collaborative culture of the people and leaders at Whirlpool.'

Jeff Noel, VP of Communications & Public Affairs accepted the award for Whirlpool Corporation on behalf of its 92,000 employees around the globe. In his remarks, Jeff noted CEO Marc Bitzer's regret that he was not able to personally attend the evening's celebration and that he was truly humbled by United Way's expression of gratitude. 'Marc could not be more proud of the recognition recently bestowed on the company and its generous employees by the United Way of Southwest Michigan.' During the celebration, the video below capturing Whirlpool's spirit of giving was shared with hundreds in attendance.