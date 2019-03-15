Log in
Whirlpool : United Way of Southwest Michigan Announces Whirlpool Community Commitment Award

0
03/15/2019 | 01:14pm EDT

Generosity of Whirlpool employees recognized as UWSM closes out another record breaking year; more than $4M raised to benefit residents of Berrien & Cass counties.

As part of United Way of Southwest Michigan's (UWSM) annual donor appreciation celebration on Thursday, March 14, the organization's staff and board recognized Whirlpool with the naming of the Whirlpool Community Commitment Award.

UWSM President Anna Murphy said, 'This truly allows us to recognize Whirlpool on a deeper level. We aren't just giving an award, we are naming one after Whirlpool in honor of the meaningful relationship the company and its employees have had with the community and the United Way of Southwest Michigan.'

The Whirlpool Community Commitment Award will become an annual recognition honoring organizations that go above and beyond to help our communities succeed. The physical award was beautifully designed by Water Street Glassworks located in the Arts District of Benton Harbor.

Murphy added, 'The decades long commitment of Whirlpool Corporation to work shoulder to shoulder with other community leaders and business to share in their time and resources to make the lives better for all residents of Michigan's Great Southwest is embedded in the naming. For years to come, the generosity of other organizations, dedicating themselves in partnership with community will be recognized in the collaborative culture of the people and leaders at Whirlpool.'

Jeff Noel, VP of Communications & Public Affairs accepted the award for Whirlpool Corporation on behalf of its 92,000 employees around the globe. In his remarks, Jeff noted CEO Marc Bitzer's regret that he was not able to personally attend the evening's celebration and that he was truly humbled by United Way's expression of gratitude. 'Marc could not be more proud of the recognition recently bestowed on the company and its generous employees by the United Way of Southwest Michigan.' During the celebration, the video below capturing Whirlpool's spirit of giving was shared with hundreds in attendance.

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 15 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 March 2019 17:13:09 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2019 20 374 M
EBIT 2019 1 385 M
Net income 2019 848 M
Debt 2019 4 128 M
Yield 2019 3,39%
P/E ratio 2019 10,23
P/E ratio 2020 8,86
EV / Sales 2019 0,64x
EV / Sales 2020 0,60x
Capitalization 8 911 M
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 138 $
Spread / Average Target -1,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Michael C. Heim Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gary T. DiCamillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHIRLPOOL31.07%8 911
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%40 711
QINGDAO HAIER16.25%14 942
COWAY CO LTD--.--%6 026
WUXI LITTLE SWAN COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 793
RINNAI CORP5.14%3 401
