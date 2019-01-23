Log in
WHIRLPOOL (WHR)
Whirlpool : W Collection Oven wins the award at Trophée LSA 2018

01/23/2019 | 06:44pm EST

We are proud to announce that, for the third consecutive year, our Whirlpool brand won the award at the 39th edition of LSA Innovation Trophy 2018 (Trophées LSA 2018 de l'Innovation) in the category 'Large Appliances', for the W Collection Built-In Oven.

The LSA Innovation Trophy highlights the most innovative retailers and manufacturers selected by 40 prominent professionals from sectors like retail, manufacturing and distribution. Whirlpool's W Collection oven was recognized for innovative and design features as well as consumer benefits it brings.

'We are very pleased to receive the Trophée LSA 2018 award for W Collection Built-In Oven. This award recognizes our commitment to delivering innovative products that enhance the lives of our customers.' commented Margaux Godart, Category Market Manager.

About W Collection Built-In Oven:

The beautiful new W Collection built-in ovens provide a compelling combination of elegance, flexibility and ease of use. They offer exceptionally intuitive control and a supremely simple guided cooking experience via the 4.5' TFT MySmartDisplay, which learns from you and makes everyday cooking easier for great results every time. In particular this is achieved through Lifestyle Clusters, which make it easier to search for recipes or cooking cycles according to lifestyles - such as 'Vitamincs' or 'Bake Off'. Once a selection is made, just follow simple step-by-step guidance for perfect results. No matter what the skill level of the user, assisted cooking makes it simpler to cook with confidence and prepare delicious meals with ease. Seamless interaction is also possible using Whirlpool's 6TH SENSE Live app which lets you select recipes and control and monitor your cooking progress from your smartphone or tablet.

Thanks to the self-supporting MultiSense probe, the W Collection oven even takes away the worry about getting things done perfectly. The patented MultiSense probe monitors the foods' temperature at four points, designed not only for meat but also for cake and bread. As BakeSense precisely monitors the humidity in the cavity, the oven adjusts the cycle accordingly. With cooking made simpler, you can also expand your cooking horizons by cooking with steam. SteamSense technology adds vapor for deliciously moist, tender results and SteamSense+ technology with 100% steam lets you preserve foods' natural flavors, vitamins and minerals.

And for further adventures in food, users can also discover new recipes, tutorials and inspiration via the connected 6TH SENSE Live app.

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 23:43:03 UTC
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 120 M
EBIT 2018 1 352 M
Net income 2018 -139 M
Debt 2018 4 740 M
Yield 2018 3,61%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,39
EV / Sales 2018 0,61x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 8 054 M
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Michael C. Heim Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gary T. DiCamillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHIRLPOOL18.11%8 054
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%34 491
QINGDAO HAIER8.09%13 755
COWAY CO LTD--.--%5 211
WUXI LITTLE SWAN COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 150
RINNAI CORP1.14%3 345
