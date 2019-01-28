Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Whirlpool    WHR

WHIRLPOOL (WHR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Whirlpool : full-year profit forecast disappoints, shares fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/28/2019 | 04:48pm EST
FILE PHOTO - The administrative entrance at the Whirlpool plant in Clyde Ohio

(Reuters) - U.S. home appliances maker Whirlpool Corp's forecast full-year adjusted profit below analysts' expectations, citing a higher tax rate, costs and a strong dollar, sending its shares down nearly 7 percent after the bell on Monday.

The company said it expects 2019 adjusted profit to be in the range of $14.00 to $15.00 per share, compared with the analyst expectation of $15.99 per share.

Net sales in the quarter ended Dec.31 fell to $5.66 billion from $5.70 billion and missed the analyst average estimate of $5.76 billion, mainly due to weak sales in Europe, Middle East and Africa, the company's second biggest segment.

However, the company's fourth-quarter profit beat analysts' estimates, boosted by higher margins in North America. Excluding items, it earned $4.75 per share and beat analyst average estimate of $4.23 per share.

Net earnings available in the quarter ended Dec. 31 was about $170 million, or $2.64 per share. The company incurred a net loss of $268 million, $3.74 per share, a year earlier, when it took a one-time charge due to changes in the U.S. tax law.

Shares of the company were trading lower at $116.37.

(Reporting by Divya R and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHIRLPOOL
04:48pWHIRLPOOL : full-year profit forecast disappoints, shares fall
RE
04:26pWHIRLPOOL : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
04:17pWHIRLPOOL CORP /DE/ : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial S..
AQ
04:11pWHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : Reports Fourth-Quarter And Full-Year 2018 Results; Provi..
PR
03:58pCaterpillar, Nvidia sound alarm on profit hit from China
RE
02:34pYUMMLY LAUNCHES 2 NEW FEATURES : Ingredient Recognition and Yummly®️ Pro
PU
01/25WHIRLPOOL : named a Best Employer for Diversity in 2019
PU
01/25WHIRLPOOL : A Day of Service
PU
01/23WHIRLPOOL : W Collection Oven wins the award at Trophée LSA 2018
PU
01/23WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : annual earnings release
More news
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 126 M
EBIT 2018 1 352 M
Net income 2018 -139 M
Debt 2018 4 680 M
Yield 2018 3,65%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 8,31
EV / Sales 2018 0,60x
EV / Sales 2019 0,60x
Capitalization 7 981 M
Chart WHIRLPOOL
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 143 $
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Michael C. Heim Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gary T. DiCamillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHIRLPOOL17.03%7 981
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%35 588
QINGDAO HAIER11.62%14 169
COWAY CO LTD--.--%5 304
WUXI LITTLE SWAN COMPANY LIMITED--.--%4 205
RINNAI CORP2.00%3 363
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.