Whirlpool : honored with fifth consecutive EPA SmartWay® Excellence Award, third consecutive High Performer recognition

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation's Integrated Supply Chain organization is once again being honored for its leadership in the categories of freight supply-chain energy and environmental performance. The company was awarded the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) SmartWay® Excellence Award for a fifth consecutive year.

Recognized in the Shippers category, Whirlpool Corporation was also named a High Performer for the third consecutive year. This particular accolade acknowledges the company's position as a leading freight shipper in the manufacturing industry. Overall, the SmartWay Excellence award is given to a select group out of the EPA's more than 3,700 freight supply-chain partners.

'This award is further validation of our strategy to ship our products as environmentally efficient as possible,' said Jim Keppler, vice president, Integrated Supply Chain and Quality. 'We continuously strive to optimize the environmental performance of our supply chain, which has played an important role in reducing our carbon footprint. We're honored to receive this prestigious award again and look forward to continuing to improve our efficiency across our day-to-day business operations.'

Whirlpool Corporation was formally recognized for its performance this morning during The American Trucking Associations (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE) in San Diego. Other honorees at the ceremony represented a broad range of businesses including retail trade, manufacturers, and food producers.

'This year, the U.S. EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is recognizing 13 shippers and four third party logistics providers as recipients of the 2019 SmartWay Excellence Award,' said EPA's Director of the Office of Transportation and Air Quality, Sarah Dunham. 'These awardees are the top two percent of environmental performers among all of our SmartWay Partners. They are redefining best practices for freight transport by reducing fuel costs and improving the public health of the communities they serve.'

The EPA SmartWay program, which first launched in 2004, is dedicated to helping companies advance supply chain sustainability by tracking and improving clean, efficient freight transportation. Currently, 97 percent of Whirlpool Corporation's annual shipments in North America are moved by SmartWay carriers.

Read more about EPA's SmartWay program here.

See a complete list of 2019 SmartWay High Performers: Shippers here.

About Whirlpool Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE - WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com , or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-honored-with-fifth-consecutive-epa-smartway-excellence-award-third-consecutive-high-performer-recognition-300933125.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation