Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nyse  >  Whirlpool    WHR

WHIRLPOOL

(WHR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Whirlpool : honored with fifth consecutive EPA SmartWay® Excellence Award, third consecutive High Performer recognition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/07/2019 | 01:07pm EDT

BENTON HARBOR, Mich., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Whirlpool Corporation's Integrated Supply Chain organization is once again being honored for its leadership in the categories of freight supply-chain energy and environmental performance. The company was awarded the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) SmartWay® Excellence Award for a fifth consecutive year.

Recognized in the Shippers category, Whirlpool Corporation was also named a High Performer for the third consecutive year. This particular accolade acknowledges the company's position as a leading freight shipper in the manufacturing industry. Overall, the SmartWay Excellence award is given to a select group out of the EPA's more than 3,700 freight supply-chain partners.

'This award is further validation of our strategy to ship our products as environmentally efficient as possible,' said Jim Keppler, vice president, Integrated Supply Chain and Quality. 'We continuously strive to optimize the environmental performance of our supply chain, which has played an important role in reducing our carbon footprint. We're honored to receive this prestigious award again and look forward to continuing to improve our efficiency across our day-to-day business operations.'

Whirlpool Corporation was formally recognized for its performance this morning during The American Trucking Associations (ATA) Management Conference & Exhibition (MCE) in San Diego. Other honorees at the ceremony represented a broad range of businesses including retail trade, manufacturers, and food producers.

'This year, the U.S. EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is recognizing 13 shippers and four third party logistics providers as recipients of the 2019 SmartWay Excellence Award,' said EPA's Director of the Office of Transportation and Air Quality, Sarah Dunham. 'These awardees are the top two percent of environmental performers among all of our SmartWay Partners. They are redefining best practices for freight transport by reducing fuel costs and improving the public health of the communities they serve.'

The EPA SmartWay program, which first launched in 2004, is dedicated to helping companies advance supply chain sustainability by tracking and improving clean, efficient freight transportation. Currently, 97 percent of Whirlpool Corporation's annual shipments in North America are moved by SmartWay carriers.

Read more about EPA's SmartWay program here.
See a complete list of 2019 SmartWay High Performers: Shippers here.

About Whirlpool Corporation
Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE - WHR) is the world's leading major home appliance company, with approximately $21 billion in annual sales, 92,000 employees and 65 manufacturing and technology research centers in 2018. The company markets Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, Indesit and other major brand names in nearly every country throughout the world. Additional information about the company can be found at WhirlpoolCorp.com, or find us on Twitter at @WhirlpoolCorp.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/whirlpool-corporation-honored-with-fifth-consecutive-epa-smartway-excellence-award-third-consecutive-high-performer-recognition-300933125.html

SOURCE Whirlpool Corporation

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 07 October 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 October 2019 17:06:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHIRLPOOL
01:07pWHIRLPOOL : honored with fifth consecutive EPA SmartWay® Excellence Award, third..
PU
10/04WHIRLPOOL : Career Journey of a Manufacturing Leader
PU
10/03WHIRLPOOL : Manufacturing Day a Time to Celebrate Plants and People
PU
10/03WHIRLPOOL : celebrates its 20th anniversary in Łódź with the Łód&..
PU
10/01WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION : to Highlight People, Plants and Places During Manufactur..
PR
09/30WHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Fall River, Massachusetts
PU
09/30WHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Ottawa, Ohio
PU
09/30WHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Marion, Ohio
PU
09/30WHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Greenville, Ohio
PU
09/30WHIRLPOOL : #PlacesThatMatter – Findlay, Ohio
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 20 546 M
EBIT 2019 1 406 M
Net income 2019 1 054 M
Debt 2019 3 658 M
Yield 2019 3,07%
P/E ratio 2019 9,48x
P/E ratio 2020 9,66x
EV / Sales2019 0,66x
EV / Sales2020 0,64x
Capitalization 9 868 M
Chart WHIRLPOOL
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 12
Average target price 152,13  $
Last Close Price 155,33  $
Spread / Highest target 14,6%
Spread / Average Target -2,06%
Spread / Lowest Target -24,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Robert Bitzer Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Michael C. Heim Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Gary T. DiCamillo Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHIRLPOOL45.34%10 060
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%48 223
QINGDAO HAIER10.47%13 051
WOONGJIN COWAY CO LTD--.--%5 095
RINNAI CORPORATION4.86%3 452
ARCELIK AS--.--%2 279
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group