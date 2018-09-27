Whirlpool : ‘Places that Matter’ Project Focuses on Places and People

Ervin Poncho Eddie pauses briefly for a photo on a stairwell in Whirlpool Corporation's North American Headquarters, Riverview Campus

Whirlpool Corporation employee Daniel Page-Wood, who works with the craftsmanship group, is another area native who returned later in life after living elsewhere.

'There's a lot of positive changes that brought us back, and it was a nicer pace of life,' says Page-Wood.

'Places That Matter' doesn't just focus on the areas where Whirlpool Corporation employees live, but provides an insight on their work as well.

'There's all kinds of things that go into craftsmanship, whether it's user experience, how the customer interacts with a product, the travel of a door or drawer when it opens, or the sound that appliances make,' explains Page-Wood, 'so we want to do everything we can to influence that perceived quality with consumers.'