WHIRLPOOL (WHR)

WHIRLPOOL (WHR)
My previous session
Real-time Quote. Real-time Cboe BZX - 09/27 09:54:27 pm
119.005 USD   -0.30%
08:32pWHIRLPOOL : 'Places that Matter' Project Focuses on Plac..
PU
09/24MEET OUR INTERN : Francesca Gradara
PU
09/24WHIRLPOOL : Focusing on Products Through the Right Lenses Creates Gr..
PU
Whirlpool : ‘Places that Matter’ Project Focuses on Places and People

09/27/2018 | 08:32pm CEST

Ervin Poncho Eddie pauses briefly for a photo on a stairwell in Whirlpool Corporation's North American Headquarters, Riverview Campus

Whirlpool Corporation employee Daniel Page-Wood, who works with the craftsmanship group, is another area native who returned later in life after living elsewhere.

'There's a lot of positive changes that brought us back, and it was a nicer pace of life,' says Page-Wood.

'Places That Matter' doesn't just focus on the areas where Whirlpool Corporation employees live, but provides an insight on their work as well.

'There's all kinds of things that go into craftsmanship, whether it's user experience, how the customer interacts with a product, the travel of a door or drawer when it opens, or the sound that appliances make,' explains Page-Wood, 'so we want to do everything we can to influence that perceived quality with consumers.'

Disclaimer

Whirlpool Corporation published this content on 27 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 September 2018 18:31:01 UTC
08/08STEEL AND ALUMINUM : The 'Own Goal' Trade War? 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 21 270 M
EBIT 2018 1 433 M
Net income 2018 -46,7 M
Debt 2018 4 630 M
Yield 2018 3,77%
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019 7,90
EV / Sales 2018 0,59x
EV / Sales 2019 0,57x
Capitalization 7 833 M
Chart WHIRLPOOL
Duration : Period :
Whirlpool Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHIRLPOOL
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 167 $
Spread / Average Target 38%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Marc Robert Bitzer Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jeff M. Fettig Chairman
James W. Peters Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Christian John Wade Gianni Senior Vice President-Product Development
Michael C. Heim Chief Information Officer & Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHIRLPOOL-29.22%7 833
GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES INC OF ZHUHAI--.--%34 174
QINGDAO HAIER-13.00%14 370
COWAY CO LTD--.--%5 725
RINNAI CORP-15.93%3 941
WUXI LITTLE SWAN COMPANY LIMITED--.--%3 868
