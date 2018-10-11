Log in
Whitbread
WTB
GB00B1KJJ408
WHITBREAD (WTB)
Real-time CHI-X -
10/11 10:06:34 am
4582
GBp
-1.08%
09:20a
Whitbread Shareholders Approve Sale of Costa to Coca-Cola
DJ
08:58a
WHITBREAD
: Result of General Meeting
PU
10/02
COCA COLA
: Whitbread scraps post of operations manager at its Premi..
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Analysis
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
News Summary
Most relevant
All news
Official Publications
Sector news
Tweets
Whitbread Shareholders Approve Sale of Costa to Coca-Cola
0
10/11/2018 | 09:20am CEST
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
COCA-COLA COMPANY (THE)
-1.53%
45.68
1.11%
LONDON SUGAR
1.09%
353.5
-10.46%
WHITBREAD
-1.08%
4564
15.80%
0
Latest news on WHITBREAD
09:20a
Whitbread Shareholders Approve Sale of Costa to Coca-Cola
DJ
08:58a
WHITBREAD
: Result of General Meeting
PU
10/02
COCA COLA
: Whitbread scraps post of operations manager at its Premier Inns
RE
09/21
WHITBREAD
: Circ re. Sale of Costa and Notice of GM
PU
08/31
Coke to Buy U.K. Starbucks Rival Costa for $5.1 Billion -- 7th Update
DJ
08/31
Coca-Cola quickly brews up Costa 'Del Sol' deal with Whitbread
RE
08/31
Coke to Buy U.K. Starbucks Rival Costa for $5.1 Billion -- 6th Update
DJ
08/31
Whitbread's Sale of Costa to Coca-Cola Vindicates Activist Investors
DJ
08/31
Coke to Buy U.K. Starbucks Rival Costa for $5.1 Billion -- 4th Update
DJ
08/31
Coke to Buy U.K. Starbucks Rival Costa for $5.1 Billion -- 3rd Update
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
10/05
INTERACTIVE BROKERS - EUROPE
: The Week Ahead
10/04
Interactive Brokers - Tesco's Earnings Spur Sour Sentiment As UK Retail Secto..
08/31
What Is Costa Coffee Deal All About?
08/31
Coca-Cola (KO) To Acquire Costa Coffee Business From Whitbread For £3.9B - Sl..
07/18
WHITBREAD
: Assessing The Breakup Value As Activists Circle
Financials (GBP)
Sales 2019
3 498 M
EBIT 2019
644 M
Net income 2019
483 M
Debt 2019
952 M
Yield 2019
2,26%
P/E ratio 2019
17,60
P/E ratio 2020
16,69
EV / Sales 2019
2,70x
EV / Sales 2020
2,56x
Capitalization
8 506 M
More Financials
Chart WHITBREAD
Technical analysis trends WHITBREAD
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
HOLD
Number of Analysts
20
Average target price
47,3 GBP
Spread / Average Target
2,2%
Consensus details
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers
Name
Title
Alison Jane Brittain
Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Alexander Crozier
Chairman
Nigel Jones
Director-Operations & Transformation
Nicholas Theodore Cadbury
Executive Director & Group Finance Director
Louise Helen Smalley
Executive Director & Group Director-HR
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capitalization (M$)
WHITBREAD
15.80%
11 248
STARBUCKS CORPORATION
-2.47%
77 857
COMPASS GROUP PLC
-3.56%
33 440
RESTAURANT BRANDS INTERNATIONAL INC
-1.06%
27 693
SODEXO
-22.48%
14 989
DARDEN RESTAURANTS
11.39%
13 483
More Results
