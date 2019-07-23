Whitbread : Tender Offer

Tender Offer

23 July 2019

Whitbread PLC announces that its Tender Offer is unconditional

Whitbread PLC ('Whitbread' or the 'Company') today announces that the Tender Offer the results of which were announced on Monday 22 July 2019 is now unconditional.

As set out in the Circular, Morgan Stanley will purchase Ordinary Shares that have been successfully tendered by Qualifying Shareholders under the Tender Offer.

Under the Option Agreement, the Company has granted a put option to Morgan Stanley which, on exercise by Morgan Stanley, obliges the Company to purchase from Morgan Stanley, at the Strike Price, the Ordinary Shares purchased by Morgan Stanley pursuant to the Tender Offer. Also, under the Option Agreement, Morgan Stanley has granted the Company a call option which, on exercise by the Company, obliges Morgan Stanley to sell to the Company, at the Strike Price, the Ordinary Shares purchased by Morgan Stanley pursuant to the Tender Offer.

For more information please contact:

Investor queries

Matt Johnson, Whitbread PLC | matt.johnson@whitbread.com | +44 (0) 7848 146 761

Ann Hyams, Whitbread PLC |ann.hyams@whitbread.com|+44 (0) 7796 709 087

Amit Mistry, Whitbread PLC |amit.mistry@whitbread.com|+44 (0) 7540 150 350

Media queries

Matt Johnson, Whitbread PLC | matt.johnson@whitbread.com | +44 (0) 7848 146 761

David Allchurch / Jessica Reid, Tulchan Communications | +44 (0) 20 7353 4200

Advisers

Joint financial advisers & corporate brokers |Morgan Stanley, J.P. Morgan Cazenove

Legal adviser |Slaughter and May

