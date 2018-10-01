Whitbread : restructures Premier Inns, 790 jobs affected

Log in
10/01/2018 | 09:36pm CEST

(Reuters) - Britain's Whitbread Plc said on Monday that it was proposing to restructure management at its Premier Inn hotel chain in moves that would affect almost 800 employees.

Whitbread has proposed replacing the role of operations manager at Premier Inns, a company spokeswoman said, and will create new assistant manager and hotel manager posts instead.

She declined to specify if, or how many, jobs would be lost.

"We are consulting directly with the individuals impacted by these proposed changes and will endeavour to match people with the new positions, as well as existing vacancies in our restaurants business, wherever possible," the company said.

The hotel chain has about 790 operations managers.

(Reporting by Ismail Shakil in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

