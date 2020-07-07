Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Whitbread PLC    WTB   GB00B1KJJ408

WHITBREAD PLC

(WTB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Whitbread : Premier Inn owner sees good demand in tourist spots as hotels reopen

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/07/2020 | 03:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: A bed is seen at a Premier Inn hotel in Liverpool

Premier Inn owner Whitbread said on Tuesday it had seen a pick-up in demand in tourist destinations for the summer and planned to have most of its hotels reopened by the end of this month, while warning that it was too early to draw conclusions.

The company, which owns over 1,200 Premier Inn hotels and pubs across the UK, reported a 79% plunge in first-quarter sales as the coronavirus-led lockdown shuttered most of its hotels in Britain and Germany.

Over 270 hotels and 24 restaurants in the UK are now open, Whitbread said, adding that demand in metropolitan areas including London remained subdued.

"It is still very early days ... to draw any conclusions from our booking trajectory, especially as there has been volatility in hotel performance in other countries that relaxed controls before the UK," said CEO Alison Brittain, touted as a possible candidate to lead British domestic bank Lloyds.

Whitbread, which cancelled its dividend and raised 1 billion pounds ($1.25 billion) in a cash call in May, has been pushing to open more than 50 hotels in Germany in a bid to grab market share in Europe's biggest economy. All its 19 operational hotels in Germany are now open, it said.

The hotel operator, which started out as a brewery in the 18th century, had warned that demand recovery for its hotel rooms would be slow following the unprecedented health crisis.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
LLOYDS BANKING GROUP PLC -0.54% 30.97 Delayed Quote.-50.07%
WHITBREAD PLC -4.10% 2324 Delayed Quote.-41.39%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on WHITBREAD PLC
03:29aWHITBREAD : Premier Inn owner sees good demand in tourist spots as hotels reopen
RE
07/06ANTÓNIO HORTA-OSÓRIO : Lloyds Bank boss Horta-Osório to step down after a decade..
RE
07/06Lloyds Bank boss Horta-Osório to step down after a decade at the helm
RE
07/04WHITBREAD : Special message from HRH The Prince of Wales for the hospitality sec..
PU
06/15WHITBREAD PLC : Threshold crossings
CO
06/15WHITBREAD PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/10WHITBREAD : investors agree to scoop up all of £1 billion cash call
RE
06/10WHITBREAD PLC : Crossing thresholds
CO
06/04WHITBREAD : re-opens Oxford Greyfriars development site
PU
06/02LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : EasyJet and Carnival to bid FTSE 100 adieu due to COVID-..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 317 M 1 646 M 1 646 M
Net income 2021 -438 M -547 M -547 M
Net Debt 2021 2 461 M 3 075 M 3 075 M
P/E ratio 2021 -13,9x
Yield 2021 1,14%
Capitalization 4 902 M 6 127 M 6 125 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 5,59x
Nbr of Employees 35 455
Free-Float 91,4%
Chart WHITBREAD PLC
Duration : Period :
Whitbread PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITBREAD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 2 712,15 GBX
Last Close Price 2 440,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 84,4%
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -38,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Jane Brittain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Nigel Jones Director-Group Operations & Transformation
Nicholas Theodore Cadbury Group Finance Director & Executive Director
Louise Helen Smalley Executive Director & Director-Group HR
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITBREAD PLC-41.39%6 127
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-20.55%4 460
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-27.61%4 083
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-21.31%3 903
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-14.62%3 114
PANDOX AB (PUBL)-46.79%2 225
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group