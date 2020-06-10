Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Whitbread PLC    WTB   GB00B1KJJ408

WHITBREAD PLC

(WTB)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Whitbread : investors agree to scoop up 91% of £1 billion cash call

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/10/2020 | 04:37am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Signage for Premier Inn is seen on the outside of one of their hotels in London, Britain

Existing investors of Whitbread Plc have agreed to supply 91.4% of its 1.01 billion pound cash call, the Premier Inn owner said on Wednesday, with bookrunners preparing to place on sale the remaining 5.8 million unsold shares.

The rights issue of 67.3 million new shares was priced at 1,500 pence apiece in May at a heavy discount of around 37% and was aimed at beefing up the company's balance sheet to weather the coronavirus crisis.

Shares in the company have gained about 10% since the rights issue was announced on May 21 and were trading marginally lower as of 0828 GMT. They have lost nearly 36% of their market value since the start of the year.

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on WHITBREAD PLC
04:37aWHITBREAD : investors agree to scoop up 91% of £1 billion cash call
RE
06/04WHITBREAD : re-opens Oxford Greyfriars development site
PU
06/02LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : EasyJet and Carnival to bid FTSE 100 adieu due to COVID-..
RE
05/29TAKE FIVE : Hong Kong takes centre stage
RE
05/26Travel and leisure stocks rejoice on summer holiday hopes
RE
05/26Travel and leisure stocks rejoice on summer holiday hopes
RE
05/26WHITBREAD PLC : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 15 GBP for 2 existing shares
FA
05/21Work-From-Home Tech, Service Providers Excel Amid Pandemic -- Earnings at a G..
DJ
05/21LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : FTSE 100 retreats as recovery hopes dim, trade worries r..
RE
05/21EUROPE : European stocks hit by U.S.-China tensions, recovery doubt
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 381 M 1 763 M 1 763 M
Net income 2021 -242 M -309 M -309 M
Net Debt 2021 2 458 M 3 137 M 3 137 M
P/E ratio 2021 -20,6x
Yield 2021 1,45%
Capitalization 3 543 M 4 513 M 4 522 M
EV / Sales 2020
EV / Sales 2021 4,35x
Nbr of Employees 35 455
Free-Float 60,6%
Chart WHITBREAD PLC
Duration : Period :
Whitbread PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITBREAD PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 2 832,37 GBX
Last Close Price 26,53 GBX
Spread / Highest target 16 862%
Spread / Average Target 10 576%
Spread / Lowest Target 5 554%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Alison Jane Brittain Chief Executive Officer & Director
Adam Alexander Crozier Chairman
Nigel Jones Director-Group Operations & Transformation
Nicholas Theodore Cadbury Group Finance Director & Executive Director
David Benson Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITBREAD PLC-36.28%4 513
CHOICE HOTELS INTERNATIONAL, INC.-13.39%4 930
WYNDHAM HOTELS & RESORTS, INC.-21.21%4 607
SHANGHAI JIN JIANG INTERNATIONAL HOTELS DEVELOPMENT CO., LTD.-25.22%3 641
SHANGRI-LA ASIA LIMITED-12.04%3 299
PANDOX AB (PUBL)-41.32%2 494
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group