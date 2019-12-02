White Cliff Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Daniel Smith

Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Rule 3.19A.2
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.
Name of entity WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED
We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.
Name of Director
Daniel Smith
Date of last notice
14 December 2018
Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities
In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Direct or indirect interest
Indirect
Nature of indirect interest
Bridge The Gap Trading Pty Ltd -
(including registered holder)
Director and Beneficiary
Orwellian Investments Pty Ltd - Director
and Beneficiary
Date of change
02 December 2019
No. of securities held prior to change
666,667
Fully paid ordinary shares
666,667
Quoted options (WCNOD)
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Class
Options exercisable at $0.015 expiring
31 January 2024
Number acquired
20,000,000
Number disposed
N/A
Value/Consideration
Nil
No. of securities held after change
666,667 Fully paid ordinary shares
|
|
$0.015 expiring 31 January 2024
Nature of change
Issue of incentive options following
shareholder approval
Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts
Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.
Detail of contract
Nature of interest
Name of registered holder (if issued securities)
Date of change
No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change
Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed
Interest acquired
Interest disposed
Value/Consideration
Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation
Appendix 3Y
Change of Director's Interest Notice
Interest after change
Part 3 - +Closed period
Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?
If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/a to proceed during this period?
If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/a provided?
01/01/2011
