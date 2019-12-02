Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  White Cliff Minerals Limited    WCN   AU000000WCN6

WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED

(WCN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/01
0.005 AUD   -9.09%
12/02WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Issue of Incentive Options
PU
12/02WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Nicholas Ong
PU
12/02WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Daniel Smith
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

White Cliff Minerals : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Nicholas Ong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 10:45pm EST

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED

ABN

22 126 299 125

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Chen Chik Ong

Date of last notice

14 December 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

indirect

Nature of indirect interest

Bridge The Gap Trading Pty Ltd -

(including registered holder)

Director and Beneficiary

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to

Qupit Pty Ltd - Director and Beneficiary

the relevant interest.

Date of change

02 December 2019

No. of securities held prior to change

666,667

Fully paid ordinary shares

666,667

Quoted options (WCNOD)

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Class

Options exercisable at $0.015 expiring

31 January 2024

Number acquired

20,000,000

Number disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Nil

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and

estimated valuation

No. of securities held after change

666,667 Fully paid ordinary shares

666,667 Quoted options (WCNOD)

20,000,000 Options exercisable at

$0.015 expiring 31 January 2024

Nature of change

Issue of incentive options following

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of

shareholder approval

options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment

plan, participation in buy-back

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

Nature of interest

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

Date of change

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

Interest acquired

Interest disposed

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Interest after change

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed No above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade N/a to proceed during this period?

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this N/a provided?

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

01/01/2011

Appendix 3Y Page 3

Disclaimer

White Cliff Minerals Limited published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 03:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMIT
12/02WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Issue of Incentive Options
PU
12/02WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Nicholas Ong
PU
12/02WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Daniel Smith
PU
11/27WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED : - Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
11/01WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED : - Planned EM Survey at Coronation Dam
AQ
10/30WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Planned EM Survey at Coronation Dam
PU
09/09WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Sale of Aucu Copper-Gold Project to RTG Mining
AQ
09/05WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Sale of Aucu Copper-Gold Project to RTG Mining
PU
08/13WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED : - Farm out of Ironstone Gold Project
AQ
06/05WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED : - Change of Registered Office
AQ
More news
Chart WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
White Cliff Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel John Smith Chairman
Chen Chik Ong Secretary & Director
Edward Clinton Mead Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED-43.59%2
BHP GROUP11.69%122 745
RIO TINTO PLC12.64%92 077
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.95%32 378
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.31%20 358
SOUTH32-19.40%8 916
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group