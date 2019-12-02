Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  White Cliff Minerals Limited    WCN   AU000000WCN6

WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED

(WCN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 12/02
0.005 AUD   --.--%
12/02WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Issue of Incentive Options
PU
12/02WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Nicholas Ong
PU
12/02WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Daniel Smith
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

White Cliff Minerals : Issue of Incentive Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 10:45pm EST

3 December 2019

ASX Code: WCN

Issue of Incentive Options

White Cliff Minerals Limited ("White Cliff" or "the Company") announces that, following shareholders approval on 27 November 2019, the Company has today issued 50,000,000 Incentive Options exercisable at $0.015 expiring 31 January 2024.

Please find enclosed the Appendix 3B relating to the issue and associated Appendix 3Ys.

Further Information:

Daniel Smith

Nicholas Ong

Director

Director & Company Secretary

+61 417 978 955

+61 424 598 561

White Cliff Minerals Limited ABN 22 126 299 125 Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth, WA, 6000; PO Box 5638 St Georges Tce Perth WA 6831.

Telephone +61 8 9486 4036 Facsimile +61 8 9486 4799 www.wcminerals.com.au

White Cliff Minerals Limited 1

Disclaimer

White Cliff Minerals Limited published this content on 03 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 December 2019 03:44:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMIT
12/02WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Issue of Incentive Options
PU
12/02WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Nicholas Ong
PU
12/02WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Change of Director's Interest Notice-Daniel Smith
PU
11/27WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED : - Results of Annual General Meeting
AQ
11/01WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED : - Planned EM Survey at Coronation Dam
AQ
10/30WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Planned EM Survey at Coronation Dam
PU
09/09WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Sale of Aucu Copper-Gold Project to RTG Mining
AQ
09/05WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Sale of Aucu Copper-Gold Project to RTG Mining
PU
08/13WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED : - Farm out of Ironstone Gold Project
AQ
06/05WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED : - Change of Registered Office
AQ
More news
Chart WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED
Duration : Period :
White Cliff Minerals Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Daniel John Smith Chairman
Chen Chik Ong Secretary & Director
Edward Clinton Mead Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED-43.59%2
BHP GROUP11.69%122 745
RIO TINTO PLC12.64%92 077
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC15.95%32 378
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.26.31%20 358
SOUTH32-19.40%8 916
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group