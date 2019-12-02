White Cliff Minerals : Issue of Incentive Options

3 December 2019 ASX Code: WCN

Issue of Incentive Options

White Cliff Minerals Limited ("White Cliff" or "the Company") announces that, following shareholders approval on 27 November 2019, the Company has today issued 50,000,000 Incentive Options exercisable at $0.015 expiring 31 January 2024.

Please find enclosed the Appendix 3B relating to the issue and associated Appendix 3Ys.

