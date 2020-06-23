White Cliff Minerals : Soil Sampling Program to Commence at Table Top Project

26 May 2020

ASX Code: WCN

Soil Sampling Program to commence at Table Top Cu-Au

Project, Paterson Province

HIGHLIGHTS

Ø 7 areas for gold and copper, generated by structural review and historical work at Table Top and Coolbro Creek, E45/5107 to be tested.

Ø

Imminent commencement of geochemical sampling program to test gold targets.

White Cliff Minerals Limited ("White Cliff" or "the Company") is pleased to advise shareholders that, further to the announcement dated 24 March 2020, on the potential acquisition of Patersons Province tenements, and completion of the acquisition as announced on 20 May 2020, the Company has contracted a consultant to undertake a geochemical soil sampling program at the Table Top project (E45/5107) located in the Paterson Province, which is prospective for copper and gold.

Table Top Project, Paterson Province

The Paterson Province comprises a Paleoproterozoic basement of Rudall Complex metamorphic rocks overlain by Neoproterozoic sediments of the Yeneena and northwestern Officer Basins, and Paleozoic Canning Basin sediments to the northeast. The province hosts several world-class deposits: Telfer gold-copper mine, Nifty copper mine and Kintyre uranium deposit. The recent Winu and Havieron discoveries are being considered as intrusion-related copper-gold mineralisation hosted in buried Yeneena Basin sediments on the Anketell Shelf.

The Table Top project has surface geology which is approximately 80% outcrop, predominantly comprising Meso- to Neoproterozoic Coolbro Sandstone with minor remnant Permian Paterson Formation. The Coolbro Sandstone forms the basal unit of Yeneena Basin which overlies Paleoproterozoic granitic gneisses and metasediments of the Rudall Complex. The Yeneena Basin-Rudall Complex unconformity is exposed near the Kintyre deposit and doesn't outcrop within the project area.

Multiple orogenic events have resulted in complex folding of the Proterozoic sequences (Hickman and Bagas, 1999). Mapped structures within E45/5107 are generally NW- to NNW-trending (sub-parallel to the major Southwest Thrust located immediately to the west of E45/5107) with some minor N-S faults. A 2015 Southern Geoscience interpretation has identified 5 gold targets over the project (Figure 1).

The Company has engaged Andrew Hawker and Associates to undertake a geochemical sampling program to cover these 7 gold targets, as well as to test other areas of the project that have been identified as prospective based on structural interpretation and geophysical modelling (Figure 2). The program will commence in early June, and based on the sampling grid of 200m by 400m for 574 samples, the program should be completed within 10 days.

White Cliff Minerals Limited ABN 22 126 299 125

Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth, WA, 6000; PO Box 5638 St Georges Tce Perth WA 6831

Telephone +61 8 9486 4036 Facsimile +61 8 9486 4799www.wcminerals.com.au

White Cliff Minerals Limited 1

Figure 1: Airborne RTP magnetic with 2015 Southern Geoscience area of interpretation covering the Table Top and Coolbro Creek prospects within E45/5107. 5 priority targets were generated from the 2015 report.

Figure 2: Proposed geochemical program to cover priority targets previously identified and to cover additional areas of interest from structural interpretation and geophysical imaging.

White Cliff Minerals Limited ABN 22 126 299 125

Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth, WA, 6000; PO Box 5638 St Georges Tce Perth WA 6831

Telephone +61 8 9486 4036 Facsimile +61 8 9486 4799www.wcminerals.com.au

White Cliff Minerals Limited 2

This announcement has been approved by the Board of White Cliff Minerals Limited.

Further Information:

Daniel Smith Director +61 417 978 955

Dan.smith@minervacorporate.com.au

The Information in this report that relates to exploration results, mineral resources or ore reserves is based on information compiled by Mr Edward Mead, who is a Member of the Australian Institute of Mining and Metallurgy. Mr Mead is a director of the company. Mr Mead has sufficient experience which is relevant to the style of mineralisation and type of deposits under consideration and to the activity that he is undertaking to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the 2012 edition of the `Australian Code for Reporting Exploration Results, Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves' (the JORC Code). Mr Mead consents to the inclusion of this information in the form and context in which it appears in this report.

White Cliff Minerals Limited ABN 22 126 299 125

Level 8, 99 St Georges Tce, Perth, WA, 6000; PO Box 5638 St Georges Tce Perth WA 6831

Telephone +61 8 9486 4036 Facsimile +61 8 9486 4799www.wcminerals.com.au

White Cliff Minerals Limited 3