WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD

(WCN)
End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/13
0.005 AUD   -16.67%
White Cliff Minerals : Alluvial Bulk Sampling Assay Results

03/13/2019 | 10:49pm EDT

14 March 2019

ASX Code: WCN

Alluvial Bulk Sampling Assay Results

Highlights

  • Alluvial bulk sample assays reveal gold concentrations up to 104 mg/t (on a wet basis)

  • Visible gold identified in 62 of 65 concentrate samples panned from alluvial bulk samples

White Cliff Minerals Limited ("White Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to report gold assays for the bulk samples collected in December 2018.

In December 2018 the Company undertook a bulk sampling program along a 450 metre section of the Chanach river alluvial terraces 1 kilometre downstream from the Aucu Gold deposit to assess the placer gold potential of the 16km long river system (Figure 1).

The samples were washed screened and pan concentrated from 30-60 kilogram wet gravel samples down to approximately 30-60 grams of concentrate. Visible gold was detected in 62 samples out of the 65 samples collected as reported in the ASX release dated 15 January 2019.

Bulk sampling location

Figure 1: Aerial photograph of the Chanach tenement showing the bulk sampling locations and the 16km extent of the river system (yellow line)

White Cliff Minerals Limited ABN 22 126 299 125 Suite 2, 47 Havelock Street, West Perth WA 6005, PO Box 368 West Perth WA 6872.

Telephone +61 8 9321 2233 Facsimile +61 8 9324 2977www.wcminerals.com.au

The laboratory assays revealed gold concentrations in the bulk samples ranging from 0.35 mg/t (wet) to 104 mg/t (wet).

Grades above 50 mg/t (dry) are considered to be potentially economic. The Company cannot report results on a dry basis due to the sampling method employed where the samples were initially weighed while containing moisture.

Further, alluvial gold results are normally reported in milligrams per cubic metre (mg/m3) which cannot be reported as density and moisture analysis has not been conducted.

The bulk sampling was conducted from surface to a depth of 5 metres in an area where the alluvial gravels are approximately 12-15 metres deep. Alluvial gold generally deposits in areas where high energy water flow slows down and the gold is deposited in sinuous zones called leads on the inside curve of bends in the river. Over time the gold gradually works its way to the base of the alluvial channel. The presence of gold in the upper 5 metres of the river channel is encouraging as it indicates an active gold deposition system where gold grade generally increase with depth.

The alluvial river gravels extend for 16 kilometres within the lease and gravel depths range from 5 metres near the start of the river on the eastern end of the lease to 15-20 metres near the western end of the lease. Alluvial mining has been conducted for 4 years by a neighbouring tenement holder to a depth of 15 metres right up to the Aucu lease boundary suggesting that gold grades increase with depth and may be high enough to be economic.

The Company considers the initial results very encouraging and plans to conduct further bulk sampling using a more detailed sampling method suitable for defining mineable resources. This will entail density and moisture analysis.

Table1: Bulk Sampling Results

Test Pit

UTM WGS84

42 East

UTM WGS84

42 North

Z

Sample weight before washing kg (wet)

Sample weight g (dry)

Calculated concentrate grade g/t (dry)

Calculated bulk sample grade mg/t

(wet)

PIT18-01-01

693641

4626197

2317

59

27.45

10.81

5.03

PIT18-01-02

693641

4626197

2316

59

30.73

36.68

19.10

PIT18-01-03

693641

4626197

2315

29

34.64

32.71

39.07

PIT18-01-04

693641

4626197

2314

29

36.13

83.69

104.27

PIT18-01-05

693641

4626197

2313

29

34.74

8.99

10.77

PIT18-02-01

693640

4626213

2315

28

37.18

0.47

0.63

PIT18-02-02

693640

4626213

2314

30

26.76

5.92

5.28

PIT18-02-03

693640

4626213

2313

26

33.54

10.34

13.34

PIT18-02-04

693640

4626213

2312

39

18.91

57.72

27.99

PIT18-02-05

693640

4626213

2311

29

24.35

17.28

14.51

PIT18-03-01

693574

4626272

2312

28

28.14

16.73

16.81

PIT18-03-02

693574

4626272

2311

29

14.73

2.00

1.02

PIT18-03-03

693574

4626272

2310

29

23.50

4.25

3.44

PIT18-03-04

693574

4626272

2309

37

31.95

3.37

2.91

PIT18-03-05

693574

4626272

2308

38

30.37

21.03

16.81

PIT18-04-01

693565

4626247

2313

23

15.13

3.97

2.61

PIT18-04-02

693565

4626247

2312

25

20.11

6.39

5.14

PIT18-04-03

693565

4626247

2311

23

35.12

3.08

4.70

PIT18-04-04

693565

4626247

2310

29

16.40

14.78

8.36

PIT18-04-05

693565

4626247

2309

30

23.32

4.38

3.40

PIT18-05-01

693541

4626201

2318

21

21.92

1.82

1.90

PIT18-05-02

693541

4626201

2317

28

19.01

2.48

1.68

PIT18-05-03

693541

4626201

2316

25

26.71

4.04

4.32

PIT18-05-04

693541

4626201

2315

34

28.29

6.96

5.79

PIT18-05-05

693541

4626201

2314

38

21.51

4.37

2.47

PIT18-06-01

693546

4626225

2318

17

16.32

6.72

6.45

PIT18-06-02

693546

4626225

2317

43

12.73

22.37

6.62

PIT18-06-03

693546

4626225

2316

37

21.85

19.48

11.50

PIT18-06-04

693546

4626225

2315

39

18.27

9.65

4.52

PIT18-06-05

693546

4626225

2314

42

17.87

40.52

17.24

Test Pit

UTM WGS84

42 East

UTM WGS84

42 North

Z

Sample weight before washing kg (wet)

Sample weight g (dry)

Calculated concentrate grade g/t (dry)

Calculated bulk sample grade mg/t

(wet)

PIT18-07-01

693468

4626295

2331

32

18.10

26.82

15.17

PIT18-07-02

693468

4626295

2330

40

16.45

19.14

7.87

PIT18-07-03

693468

4626295

2329

40

18.47

15.27

7.05

PIT18-07-04

693468

4626295

2328

40

10.55

7.22

1.90

PIT18-07-05

693468

4626295

2327

42

11.47

13.65

3.73

PIT18-08-01

693465

4626274

2331

35

28.31

8.32

6.73

PIT18-08-02

693465

4626274

2330

34

16.33

34.77

16.70

PIT18-08-03

693465

4626274

2329

34

23.58

12.29

8.52

PIT18-08-04

693465

4626274

2328

34

9.70

8.33

2.38

PIT18-08-05

693465

4626274

2327

38

9.52

31.67

7.93

PIT18-09-01

693464

4626237

2323

38

10.08

10.52

2.79

PIT18-09-02

693464

4626237

2322

42

10.29

17.37

4.26

PIT18-09-03

693464

4626237

2321

23

25.41

4.23

4.67

PIT18-09-04

693464

4626237

2320

43

42.58

11.28

11.17

PIT18-09-05

693464

4626237

2319

39

14.47

4.25

1.58

PIT18-10-01

693337

4626299

2317

38

9.02

15.24

3.62

PIT18-10-02

693337

4626299

2316

43

10.89

16.03

4.06

PIT18-10-03

693337

4626299

2315

39

12.03

18.64

5.75

PIT18-10-04

693337

4626299

2314

42

33.88

4.83

3.90

PIT18-10-05

693337

4626299

2313

44

9.13

34.90

7.24

PIT18-11-01

693326

4626286

2316

39

46.48

3.49

4.16

PIT18-11-02

693326

4626286

2315

40

29.68

8.96

6.65

PIT18-11-03

693326

4626286

2314

42

17.80

24.20

10.26

PIT18-11-04

693326

4626286

2313

42

36.48

15.08

13.10

PIT18-11-05

693326

4626286

2312

38

16.05

1.56

0.66

PIT18-12-01

693225

4626321

2315

33

30.79

2.10

1.96

PIT18-12-02

693225

4626321

2314

40

63.06

11.02

17.37

PIT18-12-03

693225

4626321

2313

39

25.35

13.22

8.59

PIT18-12-04

693225

4626321

2312

42

22.42

7.82

4.17

PIT18-12-05

693225

4626321

2311

43

31.71

3.56

2.63

PIT18-13-01

693232

4626325

2315

42

20.48

1.36

0.66

PIT18-13-02

693232

4626325

2314

25

9.78

1.94

0.76

PIT18-13-03

693232

4626325

2313

35

28.84

13.62

11.22

PIT18-13-04

693232

4626325

2312

38

40.66

0.32

0.35

PIT18-13-05

693232

4626325

2311

43

39.20

3.45

3.15

Bulk Sampling Procedure

The bulk sampling was conducted using an excavator in preference to using drilling as it was more cost effective and provided a must larger sample that is statistically more representative of the gold distribution in the gravels.

Sampling was conducted 1km west of the Aucu gold deposit and covered an area 450 metres long and 90 metres wide (Figure 1). A Hyundai 30 tonne excavator completed 65 bulk samples consisting of 13 holes 5 metres depth extracting approximately 35 cubic metres from each hole.

Each metre in depth was sampled separately and assessed for alluvial gold, rock and clay particle size distribution. 30-60 kilogram sub-samples were collected and manually panned down to a concentrate.

The concentrates consist of heavy minerals including magnetite, iron sulphides, trace copper and gold. Gold occurs as discrete grains ranging from specks up to 2mm. The gold is generally sub angular indicating that it is close to the original hard rock source.

Assessment of the gold distribution highlighted a trend where the size of the gold particles decreased but gold particle abundance increased as the sampling moved westwards down the river. This is a common feature of alluvial gold deposits where the coarse (heavy) particles deposit first as the water slows down. Smaller and lighter gold particles are transported until as the water slows further and they also deposit on the river bed.

Current Exploration

The Company expects to re-commence exploration activity in March with initial work on cleaning the access road to the main drilling locations and camp area allowing field visits by parties interested in purchasing the project.

For further information please contact: www.wcminerals.com.auinfo@wcminerals.com.au

Todd Hibberd Technical Director +61 8 9321 2233 Suite 2, Level 1,

47 Havelock Street, West Perth WA 6872

Project Background: Aucu Gold Deposit

The Aucu gold deposit currently contains an Inferred Gold Mineral Resource above a cut-off grade of 1 g/t gold of 2.95 Million tonnes grading 5.1 g/t gold for 484,000 ounces of contained gold. The new resource reported in May 2018 represented a 60% increase in contained gold over the previously reported April 2017 inferred gold resource.

The project also contains an Inferred Copper Mineral Resource of 17.2Mt at 0.36% copper containing 64,000 tonnes of copper.

The drilling defining these resources has tested less than 5% of the identified mineralised structures and is currently open in all directions. The exploration carried out in this announcement has identified substantial additional potential over a large area on the eastern side of the project with rock chip samples of outcropping shear zones, veins and skarn alteration carrying gold grades of up to 6.7 g/t gold and 7.8% copper. As yet, no exploration has been conducted to the south or to the west of the main porphyry system.

In addition to the hard rock potential, the Company has identified visible gold in the alluvial river gravels that extend 16 kilometres from west to east across the Aucu project area

Resource Map: Location map of drilling showing Inferred gold resources (red hatch) that represent less than 5% of the identified mineralised faults. 95% of the mineralised faults identified by rock chip sampling are still to be drilled (dashed blue and green lines)

Location Map: Northwest Kyrgyz Republic, Central Asia

Disclaimer

White Cliff Minerals Limited published this content on 14 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 March 2019 02:48:02 UTC
