White Cliff Minerals : Alluvial Bulk Sampling Assay Results

14 March 2019

Alluvial Bulk Sampling Assay Results

Highlights

• Alluvial bulk sample assays reveal gold concentrations up to 104 mg/t (on a wet basis)

• Visible gold identified in 62 of 65 concentrate samples panned from alluvial bulk samples

White Cliff Minerals Limited ("White Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to report gold assays for the bulk samples collected in December 2018.

In December 2018 the Company undertook a bulk sampling program along a 450 metre section of the Chanach river alluvial terraces 1 kilometre downstream from the Aucu Gold deposit to assess the placer gold potential of the 16km long river system (Figure 1).

The samples were washed screened and pan concentrated from 30-60 kilogram wet gravel samples down to approximately 30-60 grams of concentrate. Visible gold was detected in 62 samples out of the 65 samples collected as reported in the ASX release dated 15 January 2019.

Bulk sampling location

Figure 1: Aerial photograph of the Chanach tenement showing the bulk sampling locations and the 16km extent of the river system (yellow line)

The laboratory assays revealed gold concentrations in the bulk samples ranging from 0.35 mg/t (wet) to 104 mg/t (wet).

Grades above 50 mg/t (dry) are considered to be potentially economic. The Company cannot report results on a dry basis due to the sampling method employed where the samples were initially weighed while containing moisture.

Further, alluvial gold results are normally reported in milligrams per cubic metre (mg/m3) which cannot be reported as density and moisture analysis has not been conducted.

The bulk sampling was conducted from surface to a depth of 5 metres in an area where the alluvial gravels are approximately 12-15 metres deep. Alluvial gold generally deposits in areas where high energy water flow slows down and the gold is deposited in sinuous zones called leads on the inside curve of bends in the river. Over time the gold gradually works its way to the base of the alluvial channel. The presence of gold in the upper 5 metres of the river channel is encouraging as it indicates an active gold deposition system where gold grade generally increase with depth.

The alluvial river gravels extend for 16 kilometres within the lease and gravel depths range from 5 metres near the start of the river on the eastern end of the lease to 15-20 metres near the western end of the lease. Alluvial mining has been conducted for 4 years by a neighbouring tenement holder to a depth of 15 metres right up to the Aucu lease boundary suggesting that gold grades increase with depth and may be high enough to be economic.

The Company considers the initial results very encouraging and plans to conduct further bulk sampling using a more detailed sampling method suitable for defining mineable resources. This will entail density and moisture analysis.

Table1: Bulk Sampling Results

Test Pit UTM WGS84 42 East UTM WGS84 42 North Z Sample weight before washing kg (wet) Sample weight g (dry) Calculated concentrate grade g/t (dry) Calculated bulk sample grade mg/t (wet) PIT18-01-01 693641 4626197 2317 59 27.45 10.81 5.03 PIT18-01-02 693641 4626197 2316 59 30.73 36.68 19.10 PIT18-01-03 693641 4626197 2315 29 34.64 32.71 39.07 PIT18-01-04 693641 4626197 2314 29 36.13 83.69 104.27 PIT18-01-05 693641 4626197 2313 29 34.74 8.99 10.77 PIT18-02-01 693640 4626213 2315 28 37.18 0.47 0.63 PIT18-02-02 693640 4626213 2314 30 26.76 5.92 5.28 PIT18-02-03 693640 4626213 2313 26 33.54 10.34 13.34 PIT18-02-04 693640 4626213 2312 39 18.91 57.72 27.99 PIT18-02-05 693640 4626213 2311 29 24.35 17.28 14.51 PIT18-03-01 693574 4626272 2312 28 28.14 16.73 16.81 PIT18-03-02 693574 4626272 2311 29 14.73 2.00 1.02 PIT18-03-03 693574 4626272 2310 29 23.50 4.25 3.44 PIT18-03-04 693574 4626272 2309 37 31.95 3.37 2.91 PIT18-03-05 693574 4626272 2308 38 30.37 21.03 16.81 PIT18-04-01 693565 4626247 2313 23 15.13 3.97 2.61 PIT18-04-02 693565 4626247 2312 25 20.11 6.39 5.14 PIT18-04-03 693565 4626247 2311 23 35.12 3.08 4.70 PIT18-04-04 693565 4626247 2310 29 16.40 14.78 8.36 PIT18-04-05 693565 4626247 2309 30 23.32 4.38 3.40 PIT18-05-01 693541 4626201 2318 21 21.92 1.82 1.90 PIT18-05-02 693541 4626201 2317 28 19.01 2.48 1.68 PIT18-05-03 693541 4626201 2316 25 26.71 4.04 4.32 PIT18-05-04 693541 4626201 2315 34 28.29 6.96 5.79 PIT18-05-05 693541 4626201 2314 38 21.51 4.37 2.47 PIT18-06-01 693546 4626225 2318 17 16.32 6.72 6.45 PIT18-06-02 693546 4626225 2317 43 12.73 22.37 6.62 PIT18-06-03 693546 4626225 2316 37 21.85 19.48 11.50 PIT18-06-04 693546 4626225 2315 39 18.27 9.65 4.52 PIT18-06-05 693546 4626225 2314 42 17.87 40.52 17.24 Test Pit UTM WGS84 42 East UTM WGS84 42 North Z Sample weight before washing kg (wet) Sample weight g (dry) Calculated concentrate grade g/t (dry) Calculated bulk sample grade mg/t (wet) PIT18-07-01 693468 4626295 2331 32 18.10 26.82 15.17 PIT18-07-02 693468 4626295 2330 40 16.45 19.14 7.87 PIT18-07-03 693468 4626295 2329 40 18.47 15.27 7.05 PIT18-07-04 693468 4626295 2328 40 10.55 7.22 1.90 PIT18-07-05 693468 4626295 2327 42 11.47 13.65 3.73 PIT18-08-01 693465 4626274 2331 35 28.31 8.32 6.73 PIT18-08-02 693465 4626274 2330 34 16.33 34.77 16.70 PIT18-08-03 693465 4626274 2329 34 23.58 12.29 8.52 PIT18-08-04 693465 4626274 2328 34 9.70 8.33 2.38 PIT18-08-05 693465 4626274 2327 38 9.52 31.67 7.93 PIT18-09-01 693464 4626237 2323 38 10.08 10.52 2.79 PIT18-09-02 693464 4626237 2322 42 10.29 17.37 4.26 PIT18-09-03 693464 4626237 2321 23 25.41 4.23 4.67 PIT18-09-04 693464 4626237 2320 43 42.58 11.28 11.17 PIT18-09-05 693464 4626237 2319 39 14.47 4.25 1.58 PIT18-10-01 693337 4626299 2317 38 9.02 15.24 3.62 PIT18-10-02 693337 4626299 2316 43 10.89 16.03 4.06 PIT18-10-03 693337 4626299 2315 39 12.03 18.64 5.75 PIT18-10-04 693337 4626299 2314 42 33.88 4.83 3.90 PIT18-10-05 693337 4626299 2313 44 9.13 34.90 7.24 PIT18-11-01 693326 4626286 2316 39 46.48 3.49 4.16 PIT18-11-02 693326 4626286 2315 40 29.68 8.96 6.65 PIT18-11-03 693326 4626286 2314 42 17.80 24.20 10.26 PIT18-11-04 693326 4626286 2313 42 36.48 15.08 13.10 PIT18-11-05 693326 4626286 2312 38 16.05 1.56 0.66 PIT18-12-01 693225 4626321 2315 33 30.79 2.10 1.96 PIT18-12-02 693225 4626321 2314 40 63.06 11.02 17.37 PIT18-12-03 693225 4626321 2313 39 25.35 13.22 8.59 PIT18-12-04 693225 4626321 2312 42 22.42 7.82 4.17 PIT18-12-05 693225 4626321 2311 43 31.71 3.56 2.63 PIT18-13-01 693232 4626325 2315 42 20.48 1.36 0.66 PIT18-13-02 693232 4626325 2314 25 9.78 1.94 0.76 PIT18-13-03 693232 4626325 2313 35 28.84 13.62 11.22 PIT18-13-04 693232 4626325 2312 38 40.66 0.32 0.35 PIT18-13-05 693232 4626325 2311 43 39.20 3.45 3.15

Bulk Sampling Procedure

The bulk sampling was conducted using an excavator in preference to using drilling as it was more cost effective and provided a must larger sample that is statistically more representative of the gold distribution in the gravels.

Sampling was conducted 1km west of the Aucu gold deposit and covered an area 450 metres long and 90 metres wide (Figure 1). A Hyundai 30 tonne excavator completed 65 bulk samples consisting of 13 holes 5 metres depth extracting approximately 35 cubic metres from each hole.

Each metre in depth was sampled separately and assessed for alluvial gold, rock and clay particle size distribution. 30-60 kilogram sub-samples were collected and manually panned down to a concentrate.

The concentrates consist of heavy minerals including magnetite, iron sulphides, trace copper and gold. Gold occurs as discrete grains ranging from specks up to 2mm. The gold is generally sub angular indicating that it is close to the original hard rock source.

Assessment of the gold distribution highlighted a trend where the size of the gold particles decreased but gold particle abundance increased as the sampling moved westwards down the river. This is a common feature of alluvial gold deposits where the coarse (heavy) particles deposit first as the water slows down. Smaller and lighter gold particles are transported until as the water slows further and they also deposit on the river bed.

Current Exploration

The Company expects to re-commence exploration activity in March with initial work on cleaning the access road to the main drilling locations and camp area allowing field visits by parties interested in purchasing the project.

Project Background: Aucu Gold Deposit

The Aucu gold deposit currently contains an Inferred Gold Mineral Resource above a cut-off grade of 1 g/t gold of 2.95 Million tonnes grading 5.1 g/t gold for 484,000 ounces of contained gold. The new resource reported in May 2018 represented a 60% increase in contained gold over the previously reported April 2017 inferred gold resource.

The project also contains an Inferred Copper Mineral Resource of 17.2Mt at 0.36% copper containing 64,000 tonnes of copper.

The drilling defining these resources has tested less than 5% of the identified mineralised structures and is currently open in all directions. The exploration carried out in this announcement has identified substantial additional potential over a large area on the eastern side of the project with rock chip samples of outcropping shear zones, veins and skarn alteration carrying gold grades of up to 6.7 g/t gold and 7.8% copper. As yet, no exploration has been conducted to the south or to the west of the main porphyry system.

In addition to the hard rock potential, the Company has identified visible gold in the alluvial river gravels that extend 16 kilometres from west to east across the Aucu project area

Resource Map: Location map of drilling showing Inferred gold resources (red hatch) that represent less than 5% of the identified mineralised faults. 95% of the mineralised faults identified by rock chip sampling are still to be drilled (dashed blue and green lines)