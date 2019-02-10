White Cliff Minerals : Appendix 3B

We (the entity) give ASX the following information.
Part 1 - All issues
You must complete the relevant sections (attach sheets if there is not enough space).
1+Class of+securities issued or to be issued
(a) Fully paid ordinary shares
(b)February 2024 Options
2 Number of+securities issued or to be issued (if known) or maximum number which may be issued
(a) 230,975,294 Shares
(b)
230,975,294 free attaching February 2024 Options1
3 Principal terms of the+securities (e.g. if options, exercise price and expiry date; if partly paid+securities, the amount outstanding and due dates for payment; if+convertible securities, the conversion price and dates for conversion)
(a)Fully paid ordinary shares
(b)
28 February 2024 Options exercisable at $0.015
1The Company has also agreed to issue to the Underwriter 51,000,000 February 2024 Options and, subject to the Listing Rules, fully paid ordinary shares in satisfaction of certain fees owing under the underwriting agreement.
4 Do the+securities rank equally in all respects from the+issue date with an existing+class of quoted+securities?
If the additional+securities do not rank equally, please state:
•the date from which they do
•the extent to which they participate for the next dividend, (in the case of a trust, distribution) or interest payment
•the extent to which they do not rank equally, other than in relation to the next dividend, distribution or interest payment
5 Issue price or consideration
6 Purpose of the issue
(If issued as consideration for the acquisition of assets, clearly identify those assets)
(a)Yes, the Shares will rank equally in all respects from the date of issue with the existing quoted fully paid ordinary shares of the Company.
(b) No - the shares issued upon exercise will rank equally with existing ordinary shares.
(a)
$1,154,876
(b) Nil
(a) The proceeds of the placement are to be used for further exploration of the Company's projects in Kyrgyz Republic and Western Australia.
(b)
Attaching February 2024 Options.
6a Is the entity an+eligible entity that has obtained security holder approval under rule 7.1A?
If Yes, complete sections 6b - 6h
in relation to the+securities the
subject of this Appendix 3B, and
comply with section 6i
6b The date the security holder resolution under rule 7.1A was passed
NoN/A
6c Number of+securities issued without security holder approval under rule 7.1
(a) fully paid ordinary shares in satisfaction of certain fees owing under the underwriting agreement, with the number to be determined following the entitlement offer and subject to the Listing Rules
(b)
51,000,000 28 February 2024 Options exercisable at $0.015
6d Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.1A
Nil
6e Number of+securities issued with security holder approval under rule 7.3, or another specific security holder approval (specify date of meeting)
Nil
6f Number of+securities issued under an exception in rule 7.2
(a)
230,975,294 Shares
(b) 230,975,294 February 2024 Option
6g If+securities issued under rule 7.1A, was issue price at least 75% of 15 day VWAP as calculated under rule 7.1A.3? Include the+issue date and both values. Include the source of the VWAP calculation.
N/A
6h If+securities were issued under rule 7.1A for non-cash consideration, state date on which valuation of consideration was released to ASX Market Announcements
N/A
6i Calculate the entity's remaining issue capacity under rule 7.1 and rule 7.1A - complete Annexure 1 and release to ASX Market Announcements
Listing Rule 7.1 - Nil Listing Rule 7.1A - Nil
7+Issue dates
(a)13 March 2019
(b)
13 March 2019
Number
+Class
8 Number and+class of all+securities quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable)
230,975,294 +230,975,294 461,950,58810,270,754
155,483,480
230,975,294
Fully sharespaidordinaryOptions exercise price $0.50 expiring 30 June 2019
Options exercise price $0.045 expiring 30 September 2020
February 2024 Options (exercise price $0.015 expiring 28 February 2024)
9 Number and+class of all+securities not quoted on ASX (includingthe+securities in section 2 if applicable)
10 Dividend policy (in the case of a trust, distribution policy) on the increased capital (interests)
Part 2 - Pro rata issue - N/A
Number
+Class
5,000,000
5,000,000
Unlisted options
exercise price $0.25
expiring 31 July 2020
Unlisted options
exercise price $0.50
expiring 31 July 2020
N/A
11
12
Is the issue renounceable or non-
Non-renounceable
renounceable?
13
Ratio in which the+securities will
1:1
be offered
14
+Class of+securities to which the
(a) Fully paid ordinary shares
offer relates
(b) Free attaching February 2024 Options
15
16
Is security required?
+Record date entitlementsholderapprovalNoto
determine19 February 2019
Will holdings on different registers (or subregisters) be aggregated for calculating entitlements?
N/A
17 Policy for deciding entitlements in relation to fractions
Round up
18 Names of countries in which the entity has security holders who will not be sent new offer documents
Note: Security holders must be told how their
entitlements are to be dealt with.
Cross reference: rule 7.7.
19 Closing date for receipt acceptances or renunciations
All countries other than Australia and New Zealand
of6 March 2019
20 Names of any underwriters
CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd
21 Amount of any underwriting fee or commission
•5% Underwriting fee of the underwritten amount (i.e. $50,000) excluding GST; and
•51,000,000 February Options (exercise price $0.015 expiring 28 February 2024)
22 Names of any brokers to the issueN/A
23 Fee or commission payable to the broker to the issue
24 Amount of any handling fee payable to brokers who lodge acceptances or renunciations on behalf of security holders
•Lead manager fee of $60,000 excluding GST payable, to be paid through the issue of securities on the same terms as under the entitlement offer (subject to the Listing Rules);
•Lead manager fee of 1% of total funds raised, to be paid through the issue of securities on the same terms as under the entitlement offer (subject to the Listing Rules); and
•Placement fee of 5% on new securities placed by the Underwriter under the shortfall offer in excess of the underwritten amount, excluding GST.
