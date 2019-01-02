Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  White Cliff Minerals Ltd    WCN   AU000000WCN6

WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (WCN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 12/31
0.013 AUD   --.--%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

White Cliff Minerals : Appendix 3Y - Todd Hibberd

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/02/2019 | 02:39am CET

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Rule 3.19A.2

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Information or documents not available now must be given to ASX as soon as available. Information and documents given to ASX become ASX's property and may be made public.

Introduced 30/09/01 Amended 01/01/11

Name of entity

ABN

WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED 22 126 299 125

We (the entity) give ASX the following information under listing rule 3.19A.2 and as agent for the director for the purposes of section 205G of the Corporations Act.

Name of Director

Todd Jeffrey Hibberd

Date of last notice

21 November 2018

Part 1 - Change of director's relevant interests in securities

In the case of a trust, this includes interests in the trust made available by the responsible entity of the trust

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (i) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Direct or indirect interest

Indirect/Direct

Nature of indirect interest (including registered holder)

Note: Provide details of the circumstances giving rise to the relevant interest.

Shareholder and director of Terra Aqua Pty Ltd and

Date of change

31 December 2018

No. of securities held prior to change

4,560,000- ordinary shares 160,000 - December 2018 Options 3,040,000 September 2020 Options

Class

December 2018 Options

Number acquired

Nil

Number disposed

160,000

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and estimated valuation

Nil

No. of securities held after change

4,560,000- ordinary shares 3,040,000 September 2020 Options

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

22/04/2016

Appendix 3Y Page 1

Appendix 3Y

Change of Director's Interest Notice

Nature of change

Example: on-market trade, off-market trade, exercise of options, issue of securities under dividend reinvestment plan, participation in buy-back

Expiry of options

Part 2 - Change of director's interests in contracts

Note: In the case of a company, interests which come within paragraph (ii) of the definition of "notifiable interest of a director" should be disclosed in this part.

Detail of contract

N/A

Nature of interest

N/A

Name of registered holder (if issued securities)

N/A

Date of change

N/A

No. and class of securities to which interest related prior to change

Note: Details are only required for a contract in relation to which the interest has changed

N/A

Interest acquired

N/A

Interest disposed

N/A

Value/Consideration

Note: If consideration is non-cash, provide details and an estimated valuation

N/A

Interest after change

N/A

Part 3 - +Closed period

Were the interests in the securities or contracts detailed above traded during a +closed period where prior written clearance was required?

No

If so, was prior written clearance provided to allow the trade to proceed during this period?

N/A

If prior written clearance was provided, on what date was this provided?

N/A

+ See chapter 19 for defined terms.

Appendix 3Y Page 2

22/04/2016

Disclaimer

White Cliff Minerals Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 01:38:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD
02:39aWHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Appendix 3Y - Todd Hibberd
PU
02:29aWHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Option Expiry
PU
2018WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED : - Option Expiry
AQ
2018WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Initial Director's Interest Notice X 2
PU
2018WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Appendix 3Z - John William Gardner
PU
2018WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Company Secretary Appointment/Resignation
PU
2018WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (ASX : WCN) Board Changes
AQ
2018WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED : - Geochemical Survey defines Large Scale Copper P..
AQ
2018WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (ASX : WCN) Geochem Survey Defines Large Scale Copper P..
AQ
2018WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Director Retirement
PU
More news
Chart WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
White Cliff Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Jeffrey Hibberd Managing Director & Director
Nicholas Ong Secretary & Director
Daniel Smith Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD-89.55%0
BHP GROUP LTD15.76%114 926
BHP GROUP PLC8.48%114 926
RIO TINTO-5.38%81 608
RIO TINTO LIMITED3.51%81 608
ANGLO AMERICAN12.80%31 156
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.