White Cliff Minerals : Change in Substantial Holding

604 page ll2 15 July 2001

Form 6M

Corporations Act 2q)1

Section 6718

Notice of change of interests of substantial holder

To Company NamelScheme ACN/ARSN

White Cliff L26 299 L25

Minerals Limited

1. Details of substantial holder(l)

Name

Denman lncome Limited

ACN/ARSN (if applicable)

NA

There was a change in the interests of the substantial holder on 13/03/2019 The previous notice was given to the company on 08/03/2019 The previous notice was dated 0810312019 2. Previous and present voting power

The total number of votes attached to all the voting shares ln the company or voting interests in the scheme that the substantial holder or an associate (2) had a relevant interest (3) in when last required, and when now required, to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme, are as follows:

Class ofsecurities {4}

Ordinary Shares

Previous notice Person's votes 15,190,000

Present notice

Voting power (5)

6.57%

Person's vote 50,377,400

Voting power (5)

LO.71%

3. Changesin relevantinterests

Particulars of each change in, or change in the nature of, a relevant interest of the substantial holder or an associate in voting securities of the company or scheme, since the substantial holder was last required to give a substantial holding notice to the company or scheme are as follows:

Date of cha nge

Person whose relevant interest changed

Nature of change {61

Consideration given in relation tochange (7)

13/03/2079

)enman lncome Limited

)articipation in Rights

A$175,937

Class and number of securities affected ;0,377,400

Person's votes affected

ssue and Shortfall

:POS

)enman lncome -imited

4. Present relevant interests

Particulars of each relevant interest of the substantial holder in voting securities after the change are as follows:

Holder of relevant interest

Registered holder of securities

Person entitled to be registered as holder (8)

Nature of relevant interest

(5)

Class and number of securities

Person's votes

)enman ncome -imited

)enman

)enman lncome

lolder of voting shares

;0,377,400

;0,377,400

ncome Limited iimited

:POS

604

page 2/2 15 July 2001

5. €hangesin association

The persons who have become associates {2) of, ceased to be associates of, or have changed the nature of their association (9) with, the substantial holder in relation to voting interests in the company or scheme are as follows:

Name andACN/ARSN (if applicable)

Nature ofassociation

A

6. Addresses

The addresses of persons named in thr's form are as follows:Name )enman lncome Limited

Address ) O Box 2014, Raumati Beach, Kapiti, 5032, New Zealand

Signature

print name

sign here

DtRECfl0itS

(1)

lfthere are a number of substantial holders with slmilar or related relevant interests (eg. a corporation and its related corporations, orthe manager and trustee of anequitytrust),thenamescouldbeincludedinanannexuretotheform. lftherelevantinterestsofagroupofpersonsareessentiallysimilar,theymaybereferred to throughout theform as a specifically named group ifthe membership of each group, with the names and addresses of members is clearly set out in paragraph 6 of the form.

p)

See the definition of "associate" in section 9 o{ the Corporations Act 2OO1.

(3)

See the definition of "relevant interest" in sections 608 and 6718(7) of the Corporations Act

2001. (4)The votingshares of a company constitute one class unless divided into separate classes.

l{l

The person's votes divided by the total votes in the body coporate or scheme multiplied by 100.

{6)

lnclude details of:

(a) anyrelevantagreement orothercircumstances because ofwhichthechange inrelevant interest occuned. l{subsection 6718(4)applies, acopyof any document setting out the terms of any relevant agreement, and a statement by the person givingfull and accurate details of any contract, scheme orarrangement, mustaccompanythisform,together withawritten statement certifyingthis contract, scheme oranangement; and

(bl

anyqualification ofthepower ofa persontoexercise, controltheexercise of,orinfluencetheexercise of,thevotingpowers or disposal ofthe securities to which the relevant interest relates (indicatingclearlythe particular securities to which the qualification applies).

See the definition of "relevant agreementrr in section I of the corporations Act 2001.

(7)

Details of the consideration must include any and all benefits, money and other, that any person from whom a relevant interest was acquired has, or may, becom'e entitled to receive in relation to that acquisition. Details must be induded even if the benefit is conditional on the happening or not of a contingency. Details must be included of any benefit paid on behalf of the substantial holder or its associate in relation tothe acquisitions, even if they are not paid directlyto the person from whom the relevant interest was acquired.

(8)

lf the substantial holder is unable to determine the identity of the person (eg. ifthe relevant interest arises because of an option) write

"unknown". (9)G ive details, if appropriate, of th e present a ssociation and a ny cha nge i n that associ atio n si nce th e last su bstantia I h old i ng n oti ce.