WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD

(WCN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 04/15
0.006 AUD   --.--%
03/24WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (ASX : WCN) Maiden Nickel-Cobalt Resource at Coronation Dam
AQ
03/20WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Change in Substantial Holding
PU
03/14WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (ASX : WCN) Half Year Report
AQ
White Cliff Minerals : Maiden Nickel-Cobalt Resource at Ghan Well

04/17/2019 | 10:33pm EDT

18 April 2019

ASX Code: WCN

Maiden Nickel-Cobalt Resource at Ghan Well

Highlights

Maiden nickel and cobalt Inferred Mineral Resource of:

o1.3 million tonnes at 0.9% nickel and 0.07% cobalt above a cut-off grade of 0.8% nickel, containing 11,900 tonnes of nickel and 900 tonnes of cobalt.

Mineralisation is open along strike and at depth.

White Cliff Minerals Limited ("White Cliff" or the "Company") is pleased to report a maiden Inferred Mineral Resource reported in accordance with the guidelines of the JORC Code, for the Ghan Well nickel-cobalt deposit.

The nickel and cobalt Inferred Mineral Resource, reported above a cut-off grade of 0.8% nickel, consists of 1.3 million tonnes with an average grade of 0.9% nickel and 0.07% cobalt, containing 11,900 tonnes of nickel and 900 tonnes of cobalt.

The main zone of mineralisation extends over 700 metres north-south and 850 metres east-west and occurs as clays (oxide) to saprolitic ultramafic overlying fresh ultramafic rock. The overall shape of the mineralisation is a flat-lying, undulating body, separated into two main zones in the south which coalesce into a single zone to the north. The mineralisation is of variable thickness ranging from 1-2 m to 40 m.

The deposit has only been shallowly drilled in most areas and the potential for nickel and cobalt mineralisation remains open along strike for 3 kilometres to the north and 6 kilometres to the south. Immediately south of the new Inferred Resource the ultramafic host rock becomes significantly wider (increasing in width from 750 metres to 1,650 metres) providing substantial scope to increase the resource with further drilling.

The Company is examining options for adding value to the project which may include preliminary metallurgical test-work to establish metal recoveries and rock characteristics prior to further drilling. The proximity to processing infrastructure provides the potential for multiple development options if an Indicated Mineral Resource is defined.

Ghan Well is the second nickel-cobalt Inferred Mineral Resource identified by White Cliff Minerals in the same region and adds to the recently announced Inferred Mineral Resource identified at Coronation Dam consisting of 5.6Mt at 1.0% nickel and 0.08% cobalt (above a cut-off grade of 0.8% nickel) (ASX announcement 25 March 2019). Both deposits are within trucking distance of existing processing infrastructure.

White Cliff Minerals Limited ABN 22 126 299 125 Suite 2, 47 Havelock Street, West Perth WA 6005, PO Box 368 West Perth WA 6872.

Telephone +61 8 9321 2233 Facsimile +61 8 9324 2977 www.wcminerals.com.au

White Cliff Minerals Limited 1

Figure 1: Outline of the Ghan Well Inferred nickel and cobalt resource above a cut-off grade of 0.8% nickel (red) and interpreted ultramafic unit (white high magnetic zones) based on second vertical derivative magnetic image.

Figure 2: Outline of the Ghan Well tenement (blue hatch) showing Inferred Resource (>0.8% Ni) in green and the extent of the host ultramafic unit (white, high magnetic zones).

White Cliff Minerals Limited 2

Further Exploration Potential

The drilling and subsequent resource modelling has identified a modest Inferred Mineral Resource of both nickel and cobalt. The drilling and resource modelling are within a 700 metre long section of the prospective ultramafic sequence which has an overall strike length of 11.6 kilometres along the Company's tenement.

Immediately south of the Inferred Mineral Resource, the prospective ultramafic unit extends for 6 kilometres which has not been tested for nickel and cobalt mineralisation and provides substantial scope to increase the identified resource.

Figure 3: Location map of the Ghan Well deposit, located 26 km southeast of Glencore's Murrin-Murrin processing facility in Western Australia.

White Cliff Minerals Limited 3

Maiden Resource Estimate: Ghan Well Nickel-Cobalt Deposit

The nickel and cobalt Inferred Mineral Resource, reported above a cut-off grade of 0.8% nickel, consists of 1.3 million tonnes with an average grade of 0.9% nickel and 0.07% cobalt containing 11,900 tonnes of nickel 900 tonnes of cobalt. Table 1 provides a breakdown of the resource estimate by material type.

White Cliff Minerals Limited 4

Summary of Information to comply with ASX listing rule 5.8.1

A summary of JORC Table 1 (included as Appendix 1) is provided below for compliance with the Mineral Resource and in-line with requirements of ASX listing rule 5.8.1.

Geology and geological

The geological setting includes Archaean mafic and ultramafic sequences intruded by

interpretation

mafic to felsic porphyries and granitoids. The nickel and cobalt mineralisation is mostly

within the regolith profile of the ultramafic units. The rocks are strongly talc-carbonate

altered. Metamorphism is mid-upper green schist facies.

Mineralisation forms a sub-horizontal layer starting just below the surface and continuing

down to depths of over 60 m. The overall shape of the mineralisation is a flat-lying,

undulating body, separated into two main zones in the south which coalesce into a single

zone to the north.

The mineralised zone ranges from 5 m to 40 m thick and is made up of silicified ultramafic

caprock, oxidised saprolite and smectite clays grading into partially weathered bedrock.

Local variation in the thickness of the mineralisation is attributed to localised changes in

the weathering profile due to geological structures such as faults and jointing.

Drilling techniques

Air core drilling was conducted with a 1100CFM/500PSI compressor with 115 mm (4.25

inch) diameter face sampling hammer bit using industry standard processes.

Sampling and sub-

Drill chips were collected over sample intervals of 1 metre. The 15-20 kg drill sample

sampling techniques

was split using a cone splitter that reduces the sample to 2-3 kg for laboratory analysis.

The remnant sample was stored for metallurgical test work if required.

The criteria used for

The Mineral Resource is classified as Inferred on the basis of confidence in geological

classification, including

and grade continuity, taking into account the data quality (including QAQC data and

drill and data spacing

sampling methods), data density and confidence in estimation of the nickel and cobalt

and distribution

content (using the modelled grade continuity and conditional bias measures, slope of

the regression and kriging efficiency, as criteria).

The Inferred Mineral Resource is defined within the main nickel and cobalt mineralisation

domains which are geological consistent over two or more drill lines and between

drillholes. Drill spacing over the resource is between 100 -200 m by 100 m. QAQC data

exists for the 1 m sample data used to support the estimate. No density data is available

and has been assumed on the proxy of geologically similar deposits in the adjacent area.

Estimation methodology

The resource is constrained within mineralisation wireframes defined using minimum

grades of 0.25% (low grade) and 0.5% (high grade) nickel and 0.03% for cobalt. This

incorporates a maximum of 2 metres internal dilution. Grade estimation was by ordinary

kriging (OK) techniques into a parent block of 25 mE by 25 mN by 2 mRL. Appropriate

top-cuts were applied and variogram analyses were undertaken to determine the grade

continuity and the kriging estimation parameters used for the OK estimate.

Sample analysis method

The 2-3 kg sample submitted to the laboratory was dried and pulverised to 75 µm in a

ring mill and a 200 g sub-sample was collected. A 0.66 g sub-sample of the pulverised

sample was analysed.

The samples have been cast using a 12:22 flux with added sodium nitrate, to form a

glass bead which has been analysed by XRF. Ni, Co, Mg, Fe, Mn, Zn, Cu, Al, Cr, As, Ca,

Si, Cl have been determined by X-Ray Fluorescence Spectrometry.

Cut-off grades

The Mineral Resource is reported above a 0.8% nickel cut-off grade to reflect current

commodity prices and open pit mining methods.

Mining and metallurgical

The nickel and cobalt mineralisation extends from surface, is largely shallowly dipping

methods and

and would be suitable for open-pit mining. No metallurgical test work has been

parameters, and other

conducted to date.

material modifying

factors considered to

date

White Cliff Minerals Limited 5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

White Cliff Minerals Limited published this content on 18 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 April 2019 02:32:04 UTC
