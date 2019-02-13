White Cliff Minerals : Non-renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus

Prospectus

White Cliff Minerals Limited ACN 126 299 125

For a non-renounceable pro rata offer to Eligible Shareholders of approximately 230,975,294 New Shares at an issue price of $0.005 per New Share on the basis of 1 New Share for every Existing Share held, together with one free attaching Option for every New Share issued, to raise up to approximately $1.155 million before issue costs.

ASX Code:WCNThe Offer is partially underwritten by CPS Capital Group Pty Limited for $1 million.

This Prospectus provides important information about the Company. You should read the entire document including the Entitlement and Acceptance Form. If you have any questions about the New Shares being offered under this Prospectus, or any other matter relating to an investment in the Company, you should consult your professional adviser. An investment in the New Shares offered under this Prospectus is highly speculative.

This Prospectus is not for publication or distribution, directly or indirectly, in or into the United States of America (including its territories and possessions, any state of the US and the District of Columbia). This Prospectus is not an offer of securities for sale into the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons. The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, US Persons. No public offering of securities is being made in the United States.

Important Notice

This Prospectus is dated 14 February 2019 and was lodged with ASIC on that date. Application will be made to ASX for quotation of the New Shares offered under this Prospectus within 7 days of this date.

Neither ASIC, ASX nor any of their respective officers take any responsibility for the contents of this Prospectus or the merits of the investment to which this Prospectus relates. No securities will be allotted or issued on the basis of this Prospectus later than 13 months after the date of this Prospectus.

Nature of this Prospectus

The New Shares which will be issued pursuant to this Prospectus are in the same class of Shares that have been quoted on the official list of the ASX during the 12 months prior to the issue of this Prospectus. This Prospectus is a 'transaction specific prospectus' to which the special content rules under section 713 of the Corporations Act apply. That provision allows the issue of a more concise prospectus in relation to an offer of securities in a class which has been continuously quoted by ASX in the 3 months prior to the date of the prospectus. In general terms 'transaction specific prospectuses' are only required to contain information in relation to the effect of the issue of New Shares on the Company and the rights attaching to the New Shares. It is not necessary to include general information in relation to all of the assets and liabilities, financial position, profits and losses or prospects of the issuing company.

This Prospectus contains information only to the extent to which it is reasonable for investors and their professional advisers to expect to find the information in it. It does not include all of the information that would be included in a prospectus for an initial public offer.

Prospectus availability

Eligible Shareholders can obtain a copy of this Prospectus during the Offer period on the Company's website at www.wcminerals.com.au or by contacting the Company. If you access an electronic copy of this Prospectus, you should ensure that you download and read the entire Prospectus.

The electronic copy of this Prospectus available from the Company's website will not include a personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form. Eligible Shareholders will only be able to accept the Offer by completing the personalised Entitlement and Acceptance Form which accompanies this Prospectus or by making payment using BPAY® (refer to section 6.4 of this Prospectus for further information).

Foreign jurisdictions

The distribution of this Prospectus in jurisdictions outside Australia and New Zealand may be restricted by law and persons who come into possession of this Prospectus should seek advice on and observe any of these restrictions. Failure to comply with these restrictions may violate securities laws. Applicants who are residents in countries other than Australia should consult their professional advisers as to whether any governmental or other consents are required or whether any other formalities need to be considered and followed. This Prospectus does not constitute an offer in any place in which, or to any person to whom, it should not be lawful to make such an offer.

Disclaimer of representations

No person is authorised to provide any information or make any representation in connection with the Offer which is not contained in this Prospectus.

Forward looking statements

This Prospectus contains forward looking statements that, despite being based on the Company's current expectations about future events, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, many of which are outside the control of the Company and the Directors. These known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to materially differ from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements in this Prospectus. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, the risks outlined in section 5 of this Prospectus. Forward-looking statements include those containing such words as 'anticipate', 'estimate', 'believe', 'should', 'will', 'may' and similar expressions.

Privacy

Please read the privacy information located in section 7.15 of this Prospectus. By submitting an Entitlement and Acceptance Form, you consent to the matters outlined in that section.

Definitions

Certain terms and abbreviations used in this Prospectus have defined meanings which are explained in the Glossary.

Enquiries

If you have any questions please call the Company Secretary on +61 8 9486 4036 at any time between 8.00am and 5.00pm (AEDT) Monday to Friday until the Closing Date. Alternatively, consult your broker, accountant or other professional adviser.

Table of Contents

1 TIMETABLE TO THE OFFER ................................................................................. 4

2 KEY OFFER TERMS AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE ........................................................... 4

3 INVESTMENT OVERVIEW AND KEY RISKS ................................................................. 5

4 PURPOSE AND EFFECT OF THE OFFER .................................................................... 8

5 RISK FACTORS ............................................................................................... 11

6 ACTIONS REQUIRED BY ELIGIBLE SHAREHOLDERS ..................................................... 19

7 DETAILS OF THE OFFER .................................................................................... 22

8 RIGHTS AND LIABILITIES ATTACHING TO SECURITIES ................................................. 27

9 ADDITIONAL INFORMATION ................................................................................ 31

10 DIRECTORS' RESPONSIBILITY AND CONSENT ............................................................ 38

11 GLOSSARY .................................................................................................... 39

12 PRO FORMA STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION .................................................... 41

Corporate Directory

Directors

Mr Daniel Smith Todd Hibberd Nicholas Ong

Registered Office

Non-executive Chairman Technical Director Non-Executive DirectorSuite 2, 47 Havelock Street West Perth WA 6005

Tel: Email: Web:

+61 8 9321 2233 info@wcminerals.com.auwww.wcminerals.com.au

Lead Manager and Underwriter CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd

Level 45, 108 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

T: +61 8 9223 2222

AFSL No.: 294848

Auditor*

HLB Mann Judd

Level 4, 139 Stirling Street PERTH WA 6000

T: +61 8 9227 7500

Company Secretary Nicholas Ong

Share Registry*

Computershare Investor Services Pty Limited Level 11, 172 St Georges Terrace

PERTH WA 6000

Tel: 1300 850 505 +61 8 9415 4000

Solicitor to the Offer Atkinson Corporate Lawyers Level 8, 99 St Georges Terrace Perth WA 6000

*This party is named for informational purposes only and was not involved in the preparation of this Prospectus.

TIMETABLE TO THE OFFER

Ex date - Shares trade ex Entitlement (Ex Date) 18 February 2019 Record date to determine Entitlement (Record Date) 19 February 2019 Prospectus with Entitlement and Acceptance Form dispatched 22 February 2019 Offer opens for receipt of Applications Closing date for acceptances 6 March 2019 Deferred settlement trading commences 7 March 2019 Notify ASX of under-subscriptions 11 March 2019 Issue of New Shares 13 March 2019 Deferred settlement trading ends Dispatch of shareholding statements 13 March 2019 Normal trading of New Shares expected to commence 14 March 2019

Note: The Directors may extend the Closing Date by giving at least 3 Business Days' notice to ASX prior to the Closing Date, subject to such date being no later than 3 months after the date of this Prospectus. As such the date the New Shares are expected to commence trading on ASX may vary.

2

KEY OFFER TERMS AND CAPITAL STRUCTURE

Shares currently on issue1 230,975,294 Total Options currently on issue 175,754,234 New Shares offered under this Prospectus (consisting New Shares under the Offer 239,371,588 and up to a further 8,396,294 New Shares to be issued to the Underwriter and its nominees)1 New Options offered under this Prospectus (consisting attaching New Options 290,371,588 under the Offer and 59,396,294 New Options to the Underwriter and its nominees) Maximum amount raised under this Prospectus (before costs)1 $1,154,876 Notes: 1 This assumes no further Shares are issued prior to the Record Date. Prospectus - White Cliff Minerals Limited 4

INVESTMENT OVERVIEW AND KEY RISKS

This information is a selective overview only. Prospective investors should read the Prospectus in full before deciding to invest in New Shares.

Question Response Where to find more information What is the Offer?

1 New Share for every 1 Existing Shares held on the Record Date an issue price of $0.005, with 1 attaching Listed Option for every 1 New Shares issued (Offer).

The Offer seeks to issue up to 230,975,294 New Shares and 230,975,294 New Options to raise up to approximately $1,154,876 (before costs) if fully subscribed.

Entitlement not subscribed for will be offered by the Directors in conjunction with the Underwriter under the Shortfall Offer.

The Prospectus also contains offers to the Underwriter (and its nominees) for 51,000,000 New Options and (subject to the Listing Rules) 8,396,294 New Shares (each with one attaching New Option) in part satisfaction of lead manager fees.

Am I an Eligible Shareholder?

The Offer is made to Eligible Shareholders, being Shareholders who:

(a) are the registered holder of Shares as at 5.00pm (AEDT) on the Record Date; and

(b) have a registered address in Australia or New Zealand.

Other Shareholders are not eligible to participate in the Offer.

How will the proceeds of the Offer be used?

Use of funds

Chanach Copper and Aucu Gold Projects, Kyrgyzstan

$

Completion of the alluvial bulk sampling 145,000

Metallurgical assessment of recoverable 8,000 gold from the alluvial system

Conversion of the Chanach prospecting 30,000 License to an Exploration license

Preparation of drilling access tracks and 75,000 pads

Nickel Cobalt Projects, Western Australian

Maiden resource estimate for the 30,000 Coronation Dam and Ghan Well Cobalt-

Nickel projects

Other

Section 7

Section 7.5

Section 4.2

5