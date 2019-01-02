White Cliff Minerals : Option Expiry

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) advises that the following listed options have expired in accordance with the terms of which they were issued.
|
Number of Options
|
Exercise Price
|
Expiry Date
|
3,026,403
|
$0.65
|
31 December 2018
Following the expiry of the abovementioned options, White Cliff has the following capital structure:
Ordinary shares on issue (Quoted) 230,975,294
Options on issue (Quoted)
$0.50 expiring on 30 June 2019 10,270,754
$0.045 expiring 30 September 2020 155,483,480
Options on issue (Unquoted)
$0.25 expiring 31 July 2020 5,000,000
$0.50 expiring 31 July 2020 5,000,000
Nicholas Ong Company Secretary
