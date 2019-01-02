Log in
WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (WCN)
End-of-day quote  - 12/31
0.013 AUD
White Cliff Minerals : Option Expiry

01/02/2019

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) advises that the following listed options have expired in accordance with the terms of which they were issued.

Number of Options

Exercise Price

Expiry Date

3,026,403

$0.65

31 December 2018

Following the expiry of the abovementioned options, White Cliff has the following capital structure:

Ordinary shares on issue (Quoted) 230,975,294

Options on issue (Quoted)

$0.50 expiring on 30 June 2019 10,270,754

$0.045 expiring 30 September 2020 155,483,480

Options on issue (Unquoted)

$0.25 expiring 31 July 2020 5,000,000

$0.50 expiring 31 July 2020 5,000,000

Nicholas Ong Company Secretary

White Cliff Minerals Limited ABN 22 126 299 125 Suite 2, 47 Havelock Street, West Perth WA 6005, PO Box 368 West Perth WA 6872.

Telephone +61 8 9321 2233 Facsimile +61 8 9324 2977www.wcminerals.com.au

Disclaimer

White Cliff Minerals Limited published this content on 02 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 January 2019 01:28:02 UTC
