White Cliff Minerals : Option Expiry

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) advises that the following listed options have expired in accordance with the terms of which they were issued.

Number of Options Exercise Price Expiry Date 3,026,403 $0.65 31 December 2018

Following the expiry of the abovementioned options, White Cliff has the following capital structure:

Ordinary shares on issue (Quoted) 230,975,294

Options on issue (Quoted)

$0.50 expiring on 30 June 2019 10,270,754

$0.045 expiring 30 September 2020 155,483,480

Options on issue (Unquoted)

$0.25 expiring 31 July 2020 5,000,000

$0.50 expiring 31 July 2020 5,000,000

Nicholas Ong Company Secretary

