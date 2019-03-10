White Cliff Minerals : Results of Entitlements Issue

11 March 2019

ASX Code: WCN

Results of Entitlements Issue

White Cliff Minerals Limited ("White Cliff" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's rights issue, as detailed in the Prospectus dated 14 February 2019, received strong support by shareholders with $646,278 worth of applications accepted by the Company. Therefore, the short fall under the offer is $508,598.

The Company has been advised by the rights issue underwriter, CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd ("CPS"), that it has received commitments from its clients to place all of the shortfall shares. The Company will raise a further $45,500 (before costs) by way of placement of additional 9.1 million ordinary shares and free attaching options to the clients of CPS. The allocation of the shortfall shares is expected to occur at the same time as the rights issue acceptances are allocated in accordance with the rights issue timetable.

The new securities are expected to be issued on Wednesday, 13 March 2019, in accordance with the timetable in the prospectus.

Further Information:

Daniel Smith Nicholas Ong Chairman Director & Company Secretary +61 417 978 955 +61 424 598 561

White Cliff Minerals Limited ABN 22 126 299 125 Suite 2, 47 Havelock Street, West Perth WA 6005, PO Box 368 West Perth WA 6872.

Telephone +61 8 9321 2233 Facsimile +61 8 9324 2977www.wcminerals.com.au

White Cliff Minerals Limited 1