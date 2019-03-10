Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED  >  White Cliff Minerals Ltd    WCN   AU000000WCN6

WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD

(WCN)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote AUSTRALIAN SECURITIES EXCHANGE LIMITED - 03/06
0.007 AUD   +16.67%
09:55pWHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Results of Entitlements Issue
PU
08:34pWHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (ASX : WCN) Results of Entitlements Issue
AQ
02/18WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.005 AUD for 1 existing share
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector news

White Cliff Minerals : Results of Entitlements Issue

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/10/2019 | 09:55pm EDT

11 March 2019

ASX Code: WCN

Results of Entitlements Issue

White Cliff Minerals Limited ("White Cliff" or "the Company") is pleased to announce that the Company's rights issue, as detailed in the Prospectus dated 14 February 2019, received strong support by shareholders with $646,278 worth of applications accepted by the Company. Therefore, the short fall under the offer is $508,598.

The Company has been advised by the rights issue underwriter, CPS Capital Group Pty Ltd ("CPS"), that it has received commitments from its clients to place all of the shortfall shares. The Company will raise a further $45,500 (before costs) by way of placement of additional 9.1 million ordinary shares and free attaching options to the clients of CPS. The allocation of the shortfall shares is expected to occur at the same time as the rights issue acceptances are allocated in accordance with the rights issue timetable.

The new securities are expected to be issued on Wednesday, 13 March 2019, in accordance with the timetable in the prospectus.

Further Information:

Daniel Smith

Nicholas Ong

Chairman

Director & Company Secretary

+61 417 978 955

+61 424 598 561

White Cliff Minerals Limited ABN 22 126 299 125 Suite 2, 47 Havelock Street, West Perth WA 6005, PO Box 368 West Perth WA 6872.

Telephone +61 8 9321 2233 Facsimile +61 8 9324 2977www.wcminerals.com.au

White Cliff Minerals Limited 1

Disclaimer

White Cliff Minerals Limited published this content on 11 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 March 2019 01:54:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD
09:55pWHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Results of Entitlements Issue
PU
08:34pWHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (ASX : WCN) Results of Entitlements Issue
AQ
02/18WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD : RIGHTS ISSUE: 1 new share @ 0.005 AUD for 1 existing ..
FA
02/13WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Letters to Shareholders and Optionholders
PU
02/13WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Non-renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus
PU
02/13WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (ASX : WCN) Non-renounceable Rights Issue Prospectus
AQ
02/11WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LIMITED : - Rights Issue, Strategic Review and Management C..
AQ
02/10WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Appendix 3B
PU
02/10WHITE CLIFF MINERALS : Rights Issue, Strategic Review and Management Changes
PU
02/10White Cliff Minerals Ltd Rights Issue, Strategic Review and Management Chang..
AW
More news
Chart WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD
Duration : Period :
White Cliff Minerals Ltd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
Todd Jeffrey Hibberd Managing Director & Director
Nicholas Ong Secretary & Director
Daniel Smith Director
Daniel John Smith Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD-28.21%0
BHP GROUP LTD7.74%123 922
BHP GROUP PLC4.58%123 922
RIO TINTO10.46%91 827
RIO TINTO LIMITED15.46%91 827
ANGLO AMERICAN13.69%36 525
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.