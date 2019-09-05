White Cliff Minerals : Sale of Aucu Copper-Gold Project to RTG Mining

6 September 2019 ASX Code: WCN

Sale of Aucu Copper-Gold Project to RTG Mining

HIGHLIGHTS

White Cliff signs binding share sale and purchase agreement to sell its 90% interest in the Aucu Copper-Gold project in Kyrgyzstan to RTG Mining Inc

Copper-Gold project in Kyrgyzstan to RTG Mining Inc Total consideration of US$2.65 million, consisting of US$2.15m cash and US$500k of RTG shares

Transaction is of significantly higher value than a separate non-binding term sheet announced in July 2019

non-binding term sheet announced in July 2019 White Cliff to remain focused on its prospective Western Australian nickel/cobalt projects and seek suitable new projects to further create shareholder value

White Cliff Minerals Limited ("White Cliff" or "the Company") is pleased to advise shareholders that it has executed a binding share sale and purchase agreement ("Agreement") for the sale of the Company's 90% interest in the Aucu Copper-Gold project in Kyrgyzstan, to RTG Mining Inc ("RTG", ASX:RTG), for total consideration of US$2.65 million ("Transaction"). The key terms of the Transaction are as follows:

Sale of White Cliff's equity and debt interests in the Aucu Copper-Gold project US$2,150,000 in cash, including US$200,000 as a deposit and the balance upon transaction completion; US$500,000 worth of shares in RTG, to be issued at completion, subject to a 12-month escrow period with pricing calculated based on the 5-day VWAP prior to the date of issue; Target completion date of the Transaction being 15 October 2019; Completion conditional upon WCN shareholder approval for the purposes of Listing Rule 11.2 and no material adverse change/breach of warranties; and The Agreement includes customary no-talk/no-shop obligations

Importantly, the Company will maintain exposure to the Aucu project through its shareholding interest in RTG.

The Aucu Copper-Gold project is White Cliff's main undertaking and the sale will require prior approval by White Cliff's shareholders for the purposes of Listing Rule 11.2.

The directors of White Cliff believe that the transaction with RTG is a superior transaction compared to the non-binding term sheet for the sale of the Aucu project announced in July 2019 (which as non-binding falls away), and will, subject to their directors' duties, unanimously recommend shareholders to vote to support this transaction at the upcoming extraordinary meeting. Holders of 19.9% of the Company's ordinary shares have advised the Company that they intend to approve the Transaction, absent any superior transaction. The Company will be despatching meeting documents to shareholders in coming days, with completion expected to occur shortly after shareholder approval is obtained.

