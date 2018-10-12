Log in
WHITE CLIFF MINERALS LTD (WCN)
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote  - 10/11
0.025 AUD   -7.41%
03:33aWHITE CLIFF MIN : Trading Halt
PU
03:33aWHITE CLIFF MIN : Pause in Trading
PU
10/01WHITE CLIFF MIN : Corporate Restructure and Share Consolidation
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

White Cliff Minerals : Trading Halt

0
10/12/2018 | 03:33am CEST

Market Announcement

12 October 2018

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited ('WCN') will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 16 October 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Ben Secrett

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

12 October 2018

Market Announcement 1/1

ASX Limited

ASX Customer Service Centre 131 279 | asx.com.au

12 October 2018

Mr Wade Baggott Adviser

Australian Stock Exchange Ltd 2 The Esplanade

Perth WA 6000

VIA EMAIL:tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Mr Baggott,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1 White Cliff Minerals Limited ("the Company") requests a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement of a capital raising.

The trading halt is to last until the earliest of the Company releasing the announcement to the market or commencement of trade on Tuesday 16 October 2018.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Thank you for your assistance.

Yours faithfully

________________________ Todd Hibberd Managing Director

White Cliff Minerals Limited ABN 22 126 299 125

Suite 2, Level 1, 47 Havelock Street, West Perth WA 6005, PO Box 368 West Perth WA 6872.

Telephone +61 8 9321 2233 Facsimile +61 8 9324 2977 Web www.wcminerals.com.au Email info@wcminerals.com.au

Disclaimer

White Cliff Minerals Limited published this content on 12 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 October 2018 01:32:01 UTC
