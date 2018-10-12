White Cliff Minerals : Trading Halt

Market Announcement

12 October 2018

White Cliff Minerals Limited (ASX: WCN) - Trading Halt

Description

The securities of White Cliff Minerals Limited ('WCN') will be placed in trading halt at the request of WCN, pending it releasing an announcement. Unless ASX decides otherwise, the securities will remain in trading halt until the earlier of the commencement of normal trading on Tuesday, 16 October 2018 or when the announcement is released to the market.

Issued by

Ben Secrett

Principal Adviser, Listings Compliance (Perth)

Market Announcement

Mr Wade Baggott Adviser

Australian Stock Exchange Ltd 2 The Esplanade

Perth WA 6000

VIA EMAIL:tradinghaltsperth@asx.com.au

Dear Mr Baggott,

REQUEST FOR TRADING HALT

Pursuant to ASX Listing Rule 17.1 White Cliff Minerals Limited ("the Company") requests a trading halt on its securities pending an announcement of a capital raising.

The trading halt is to last until the earliest of the Company releasing the announcement to the market or commencement of trade on Tuesday 16 October 2018.

The Company is not aware of any reason why the trading halt should not be granted.

Thank you for your assistance.

Yours faithfully

________________________ Todd Hibberd Managing Director

